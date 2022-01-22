Readers Write: There may be cause for hope after all

Listen to the kids

What a joyous choice you made to feature fifth graders as futurists in the Jan. 3 & 10 cover story, “Flying cars and houses on Mars.” Delightful from the cover photo to the last period. It’s been a long time since I watched the comedy series “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” and it was a pleasure to hear the kids’ voices. I fear some may criticize the lack of seriousness of the feature, but the kids repeatedly asked for a kinder, cleaner, and more peaceful future, and who can argue with that dream?

The Monitor staff’s decisions, reporting, writing, and photographs are keeping my head above water in this most troubling time. Thank you all.

Jane Everham

Fort Collins, Colorado

New perspectives spark hope

Reading The Christian Science Monitor almost always gives me a vision of hope for this troubled world. The two editorials under your “Perspectives on the World” section of the Dec. 27 issue did just that.

In the editorial “A need for aid puts a spotlight on women,” it was so encouraging to learn about how women in Bangladesh have banded together to send out warnings of coming weather disasters, helping people go to the shelters that have been put in place. I believe that as more and more women respond to crises around the world and assume leadership roles, we will see progress. I was also pleased to learn in the editorial “How textbooks change a nation” that the Saudi Ministry of Education has begun to change the emphasis in school textbooks from “hate and fear” to “more moderation and openness” toward others. It is a hopeful sign. Perhaps other nations will take notice and follow suit.

John E. Huegel

New Braunfels, Texas