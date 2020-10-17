Readers write: Keen observations, all that plastic, and more

Keen observations

I am writing to express my appreciation for correspondent and columnist Ned Temko. His astute “Global Perspectives” column and his contributions to the “Navigating Uncertainty” series of articles have been very insightful.

Mr. Temko’s seasoned understanding reminds me of my favorite Monitor columnist, Joseph C. Harsch, whose weekly column taught me the basics of geopolitical analysis during the twilight of the Cold War.

Mr. Temko continues in that excellent tradition, perceptively explaining the geopolitics of this brave new world. Thank you for including his keen observations in the Monitor.

Larry Dean

Brownstown, Michigan

All that plastic

Despite often wondering about the destination and municipal profits of the items we recycle, I have never researched the answers.

Doug Struck’s article in the Aug. 31 Monitor Weekly regarding the state of recycling in New England and the U.S., titled “Is recycling broken? Don’t toss it out yet, say insiders,” is both informative and motivating.

The update on the fluctuating economies of recycling in our state of Maine and of new incentive programs elsewhere makes me want to get more involved beyond our current “household routine” of 40 years, which consists of recycling paper, metal, plastic, and glass at our local transfer station on the Boothbay Peninsula of Maine.

As Mr. Struck points out (in the practical and inspirational style of the Monitor), the challenges of China’s 2018 ban on receiving America’s recyclables provide great opportunities for more individuals and municipalities to carry the recycling habit forward while still earning profits.

Margot Stiassni

Edgecomb, Maine

Elk populations

As a decadeslong reader of the Monitor, I appreciate the diversity of topics covered – I feel informed about subjects of which I would know nothing otherwise. This includes the Points of Progress feature.

However, one of the points in the July 27 Monitor Weekly only seemed to me to be partially “progressive.” It reported that in Kentucky the elk population has greatly increased.

At first glance, this seemed good to me, until I read that this also creates an emerging elk market, which includes the hunting and killing of elk.

It doesn’t feel right to try to increase the elk population so some of them can be made available to be killed by hunters for sport or game.

Is this really progress? Sightseeing, yes, but killing, no. At least not in my view.

Elisabeth Seaman

Mountain View, California

Creative mother

Regarding The Home Forum essay “Heeding her invitation, six decades later” by David C. Holzman in the Aug. 10 Monitor Weekly:

This unique belated tribute to a one-of-a-kind imaginative mother remains in my mind and makes me wonder why we could not indulge our funny humanity in her creative ways.

Mr. Holzman deserves a thousand accolades for giving us this memorable story. Thank you.

Mary Rose Hoffman

Palm Coast, Florida