Readers write: Seeing the future

Seeing the future

The Dec. 30, 2019 & Jan. 6, 2020 cover story, “The world in 2050,” was an interesting article. I’d like to provide another perspective and perhaps a longer view.

The Earth is 4.5 billion years old. There have been five mass extinction events during that time. In one, more than 80% of all life on Earth died – yet here we are today. Homo sapiens is between 200,000 and 300,000 years old. We went from the wilderness to the moon in that time. It really takes just an eye blink to develop advanced technology and civilization. The last mass extinction event was about 66 million years ago: the Chicxulub impact that wiped out the dinosaurs. That’s easily enough time for 150 civilizations like ours to have developed and then gone extinct.

It seems to me that for Earth, life itself seems to be the goal – it doesn’t have to be humans. We like to think we are special, but we may not be. We might want to ponder that for a while as we make our plans.

Bruce Higgins

San Diego

Technology improvements

As a devoted Monitor reader for many decades, the Dec. 30, 2019 & Jan. 6, 2020 cover story, “The world in 2050,” has me swinging from the rafters for joy. Is it controversial? Yes. Is it fair? Yes. What’s more than fascinating to me is how the Monitor reporters go about their coverage. And I have friends to whom I’ve introduced it who agree that it is the best newspaper around.

We have a choice. We don’t have to be a part of all that technology will offer in the years to come, but it’s still prudent to be aware of it. So thank you to each and every person on staff and involved in production for making it possible to have the Monitor in my life.

Carolyn Hill

Portland, Oregon