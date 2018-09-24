Readers write: Examination of US democracy, Nigerian zoo, Fourth of July coverage

Examination of US democracy

I’m French-Canadian and in an effort to better understand US politics, I always look up The Christian Science Monitor for quality information. The July 27 Monitor Daily article “A system under stress: Is US democracy showing real cracks?” is by far what I’ve found most enlightening on that matter.

Denis Bujold

Montreal

The July 27 Monitor Daily article “A system under stress: Is US democracy showing real cracks?” is a very well-written and thought-provoking article. Keep them coming. We need more intelligent discourse and less dramatic arguments.

Juan L. Ugarte

Pasadena, Calif.

Thank you for this very clear explanation of the problems with our system of government in the United States today. I wish everyone in the country could read it. I also would like to hear more about possible ways to fix it.

Carolyn Roth

Solvang, Calif.

Nigerian zoo; Fourth of July coverage

Thank you for the July 17 Monitor Daily article “In Nigeria, a zoo that’s a refuge for people, not just animals.” I always gain much from the Monitor Daily. I really enjoy it. The diversity of subjects is informative and interesting. Thank you so much for your excellent, ethical, journalism-as-it-should-be offerings.

As a side note, the Independence Day coverage was terrific. I shared the special Daily article “What the Fourth represents,” by Martin Kuz, with co-workers – it was a great article. And in the July 3 Daily, the photo by Melanie Stetson Freeman of the new Americans taking their oath is very moving, especially the man from India. I have it up in my office and linger over it daily. It should be required viewing by every American who whines about this country.

Margo Wright

Oklahoma City