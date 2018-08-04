Readers write: China’s role in the world, insight into agriculture in the US, finding the Cartagena reef, covering new ground

China’s role in the world

Howard LaFranchi’s May 29 Monitor Daily piece, “In North Korea talks, what role is China seeking?,” is superb. It’s the best I have seen written on the subject. This is exactly what I expect from The Christian Science Monitor and especially from Mr. LaFranchi’s pieces.

Esther de Ipolyi

Sugar Land, Texas

Insight into agriculture in the US

The May 30 Monitor Daily story “Adapting for an arid era, Texas farmers scratch crops from dust” is very good. I am in agribusiness and this helps non-ag people understand the agricultural situation and how it is being addressed. Thank you.

Daniel Block

Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Finding the Cartagena reef

Regarding the June 4 Monitor Daily story “The improbable reef of Cartagena”: When I read this story, I was curious to see a nautical chart of exactly where the reef is. It is very interesting that the reef has been hidden for so long.

Grace Lorentzen

Long Beach, Calif.

[Editor’s note: A map showing the location of the reef ran with the story in the June 4 Weekly Print Edition.]

Covering new ground

The June 11 editorial “A new unity in Congress on solutions for climate change?” is a marvelous example of the Monitor’s perspective – not just showing where there’s middle ground, but also new ground.

I try to stay in tune with the issues and technologies of climate change, but I was not aware of the promise that carbon capture holds as one facet of a multimodal response. Thank you so much for this editorial.

David Walton

Littleton, Colo.