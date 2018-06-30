Menu
Readers Respond

Readers write: Aiding inventors, story without political motivations, austerity for teachers, thoughtful journalism

Letters to the editor for the July 2, 2018 weekly magazine.

  • By Kathryn Price Monitor reader
  • William Bauer Monitor reader
  • Rosalie Dunbar Monitor reader
  • Kenneth A. Pinette Monitor reader

Aiding inventors

Regarding the March 22 Monitor Daily editorial “Trump’s action on China helps all inventors”: I had been unaware of China’s progress toward honoring the concept of intellectual property and of the possible positive impact of our administration’s punishing China for patent theft. This should get more publicity, and I thank you for bringing it out.

Kathryn Price

Pittsburgh

Story without political motivations

Could you pass a US citizenship test?

The April 23 & 30 OneWeek piece “Is Trump immune from prosecution?” was a great article. Finally, a factually based explanation without any politically motivated intrusions. 

This is what The Christian Science Monitor is noted for! Thanks.

William Bauer

Harrisburg, Pa.

Austerity for teachers

The April 16 OneWeek article “Teachers challenge GOP austerity” is a really important story. It reminds me of the 1950s, when I was growing up and attending a one-room schoolhouse where the one teacher taught three grades on a pitiful salary. I thought the United States had advanced beyond this kind of neglect for our future bankers, explorers, scientists, etc.

Rosalie Dunbar

Dracut, Mass.

Thoughtful journalism

Regarding the April 16 OneWeek article “To Russians, Putin has new mantle”: This article had the typical thoughtful, insightful journalism I’ve come to expect from The Christian Science Monitor. 

If there’s any bias, you would need an electron microscope to unearth it. Keep up the great work!

Kenneth A. Pinette

Amesbury, Mass.

