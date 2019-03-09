Global Newsstand: Citizenship should be inclusive, not exclusive, even for ISIS members, and more

Dawn / Karachi, Pakistan

Citizenship should be inclusive, not exclusive

“In 2016, British Prime Minister Theresa May derided cosmopolitan elite as ‘citizens of nowhere,’ ” writes Huma Yusuf. “Her government is now taking this phrase too literally in its attempts to strip Shamima Begum – a teenaged UK citizen of Bangladeshi heritage who joined the militant Islamic State (IS) group – of her citizenship.... Rather than centre the notion of citizenship on equal access to rights, justice and resources, the revocation reframes citizenship along ethnic, racial, religious, ideological and linguistic lines.... The modern realities of regional groupings, trade zones and hyper-connectivity have led to the existence of supra-states that are making the vulnerability of citizenship almost universal. Brexit can be reconceived as a crisis of citizenship.... However it is packaged, citizenship the world over is increasingly defined through exclusion, rather than inclusion.”

The Independent / London

The new independent party may be exactly what the British government needs

“Will they succeed? The gang of seven ex-Labour MPs who launched their ‘Independent Group’ [on Feb. 18] certainly deserve to do so...,” states an editorial. “The seven ask the public and people in other parties alike to tell the new group what they want, to get involved, to feel engaged in a political process that feels devalued.... In the end, the best advertisement for a new progressive party is the present state of the Conservative and Labour parties. Divided, captured by extremists, and led by lacklustre leaders whose most conspicuous quality is stubbornness, their electoral appeal is almost entirely negative.... British politics could do with some idealism and energy and, above all, hope.”

The Manila Times / Manila

The Catholic Church must show concrete progress on sexual abuse

“The February 21-24 summit convened by Pope Francis and attended by 190 heads of bishops’ conferences and other top clergymen is a laudable move by the hierarchy of the Catholic Church...,” states an editorial. “Pope Francis correctly set the tone for the first-ever Vatican Summit on Clerical sexual abuse by saying that Catholic leaders must go beyond simply condemning instances of abuse.... Filipino bishops should learn from the mistakes of their American counterparts, who exempted themselves from internal investigations.... Bishops should ensure that victims seeking redress see it done not only to internal mechanisms of accountability but also to external prosecution. To do otherwise is to instigate a cover-up.”

South China Morning Post / Hong Kong

To facilitate economic growth, governments need to find ways to cooperate

“The world’s leading policymakers must be wondering what more can they do to lift global economic spirits,” writes David Brown. “After a decade of policy super-stimulus, the major economies are showing worrying signs of fatigue.... Hopes are still pinned on a trade pact being struck between Washington and Beijing before too long.... While the jury is out on a faster, self-sustaining recovery, global leaders must stay focused on greater policy accommodation, closer economic harmonisation and better political cooperation. Without this, the world becomes a poorer place.”

The New Times / Kigali, Rwanda

Cybersecurity is a serious concern

“Every minute of the day, the world becomes a little more connected,” writes Lacina Koné. “Internet access is skyrocketing and nowhere more so than in Africa. This new interconnectivity brings benefits to consumers, enterprises, and governments alike.... Perhaps the sector that has most benefited from the rapid expansion of internet connectivity is the private sector.... The challenge many companies, consumers, and governments now face is the security of their data, intellectual property, and even hard-earned money.... If we are to grow our businesses, maintain ownership of home-grown knowledge, and protect citizens from cybercrime, we need a coordinated strategy that addresses vulnerabilities across devices....”