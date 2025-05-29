Skip to footer

A society grapples with its identity

Bangladesh emerged last summer from autocratic rule through a student-led revolt. Less than a year later, its diverse communities are engaged in a vibrant contest over what kind of country they hope to build.

|
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Commuters on a rickshaw pass a mural with graffiti from the student-led protest movement of 2024, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 1, 2025.

In the aftermath of revolutions, when something new rises from the ruins of crumbled governments or discredited ideas, history – as William Carlos Williams wrote – “should be a left hand to us, as of a violinist,” finding the notes from which improvisations are built.

So it is now in Bangladesh. The South Asian country emerged last summer from 15 years of increasingly autocratic rule through a student-led revolt over lack of economic opportunity. Less than a year later, as Simon Montlake reports in our May 12 Monitor Weekly cover story, its diverse ethnic and religious communities are engaged in a vibrant contest over the national narrative and what kind of country they hope to build.

New school textbooks have replaced old ones that vaunted the now-vanquished. Statues have fallen. So have some of the country’s foundational myths.

That recasting of national origin and identity, in pursuit of a more pluralist and just society, may reflect the emergence of new civic virtues. “No society can really progress without knowing its own history and learning something from it,” an author tells Simon. “There comes a point when the society is ready to listen to a different point of view or challenges to the established narratives.”

Sheikh Hasina Wajed, the elder daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father, held power through intimidation and patronage. She fled the country Aug. 5, 2024. During the uprising that led to her departure, the capital, Dhaka, became an urban canvas. Murals depicting the aspirations of a new generation spread across the city. One declared Bangladesh “a country of different opinions.”

“Our goal is to create space for new voices, particularly young people and individuals from all social classes, who have been excluded from traditional politics for years,” said Nahid Islam, a former student leader and the founder of the National Citizen Party, a new political movement. “We believe in inclusivity,” he told The Diplomat in March.

Or as another mural, this one near Dhaka University, put it, “Even a rickshaw puller’s child will dream of being the Prime Minister in our free country.”

This column first appeared in the May 12, 2025, issue of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly. Subscribe today to receive future issues of the Monitor Weekly magazine delivered to your home.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to A society grapples with its identity
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2025/0529/bangladesh-autocracy-identity
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe