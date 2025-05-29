A society grapples with its identity

In the aftermath of revolutions, when something new rises from the ruins of crumbled governments or discredited ideas, history – as William Carlos Williams wrote – “should be a left hand to us, as of a violinist,” finding the notes from which improvisations are built.

So it is now in Bangladesh. The South Asian country emerged last summer from 15 years of increasingly autocratic rule through a student-led revolt over lack of economic opportunity. Less than a year later, as Simon Montlake reports in our May 12 Monitor Weekly cover story, its diverse ethnic and religious communities are engaged in a vibrant contest over the national narrative and what kind of country they hope to build.

New school textbooks have replaced old ones that vaunted the now-vanquished. Statues have fallen. So have some of the country’s foundational myths.

That recasting of national origin and identity, in pursuit of a more pluralist and just society, may reflect the emergence of new civic virtues. “No society can really progress without knowing its own history and learning something from it,” an author tells Simon. “There comes a point when the society is ready to listen to a different point of view or challenges to the established narratives.”

Sheikh Hasina Wajed, the elder daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father, held power through intimidation and patronage. She fled the country Aug. 5, 2024. During the uprising that led to her departure, the capital, Dhaka, became an urban canvas. Murals depicting the aspirations of a new generation spread across the city. One declared Bangladesh “a country of different opinions.”

“Our goal is to create space for new voices, particularly young people and individuals from all social classes, who have been excluded from traditional politics for years,” said Nahid Islam, a former student leader and the founder of the National Citizen Party, a new political movement. “We believe in inclusivity,” he told The Diplomat in March.

Or as another mural, this one near Dhaka University, put it, “Even a rickshaw puller’s child will dream of being the Prime Minister in our free country.”

This column first appeared in the May 12, 2025, issue of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly. Subscribe today to receive future issues of the Monitor Weekly magazine delivered to your home.