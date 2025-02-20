Skip to footer

Training for a job you hope never to perform

At a nuclear training facility in Wyoming, Monitor reporters stepped into the world of America’s nuclear missileers – and were confronted with a lesson in empathy.

|
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
Capt. Robert Bryson, ICBM crew operations scheduler, stands at the console of a Missile Procedures Trainer, Oct. 21, 2024, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Understanding others is one of the key goals of journalism.

So when the Monitor’s Sarah Matusek and Alfredo Sosa set out on a reporting trip to a nuclear missile training facility for this week’s cover story, they brought a litany of questions for the U.S. missileers who oversee these weapons.

What’s it like to live below ground, detached from friends and family? Do you think about the consequences of a potential missile launch? Would missileers even know what target a missile is aimed at if given the order?

As answers unfurled, Sarah and Alfredo realized they suddenly had fresh questions, not for the missileers, but for themselves.

“Could I do the job that these young men and women, some of them younger than me, might be asked to do?” Sarah wonders aloud during a joint interview with Alfredo.

He, too, was surprised by how much he ended up envisioning himself in the missileers’ seat. “When I do a story on farming, I don’t question, ‘Would I drive this tractor?’” Alfredo says, chuckling.

As you read Sarah’s account and peruse Alfredo’s photos, try to imagine yourself in an underground bunker that could launch nuclear missiles. How would you handle that kind of responsibility?

“I’m not sure that the missileer is even thinking about the possibility to launch each day because their 24 hours underground is filled with a bunch of other tasks to support the broader mission,” Sarah says.

Indeed, the ultimate goal is to never actually launch. The missileer’s role is one of deterrence. That means being ready for a moment that we all hope never comes.

“It’s the only job I can think of where nobody has actually performed it,” Alfredo says. “So they’re trained to do something that nobody has ever done. And hopefully nobody will.”

After reporting this story, both Sarah and Alfredo say they have newfound respect for these missileers and the quiet work that they do, hidden from public view.

“This unifying shield of deterrence across the entire country happens in such isolated and lonely conditions,” Sarah says.

“Forty or 50 years ago, these same people were the national heroes,” Alfredo adds, referring to the attention paid to the nuclear arsenal during the height of the Cold War. “Now, they’re like a forgotten breed.”

This column first appeared in the Feb. 17 issue of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly. Subscribe today to receive future issues of the Monitor Weekly magazine delivered to your home.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Training for a job you hope never to perform
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2025/0220/missileers-sarah-matusek-alfredo-sosa
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe