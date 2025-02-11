Skip to footer

An opening in Syria for journalists

Access to Syria for Western journalists was always complicated. Now, journalists are entering the country by the hundreds – and wondering what the future of press freedom will look like under a new government. 

|
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
Monitor special correspondent Dominique Soguel documents images of passport photos at Syria’s Palestine Branch prison, Dec. 17, 2024.

Our first interaction with the rebels who overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, some of them previously affiliated with Syrian jihadist groups, was smooth. “Welcome to Syria,” declared one. “We are free. You are free,” declared another outside a run-down army base near the Lebanese border.

Monitor staff writer Scott Peterson and I had been monitoring the rebels’ advance for weeks. After they took over the strategic city of Aleppo on Nov. 30, it looked possible that the Assad regime could fall. Less than a week later, when they took Hama, a central city that armed opposition groups never controlled in the almost 14-year conflict, the government’s fall appeared imminent. On Dec. 8, when the rebels breached the doors of the infamous Sednaya Military Prison on the outskirts of Damascus, we knew the Assad government was finished.

I saw videos of the raw emotion and stunned faces of political prisoners moments after their release via WhatsApp. The images were in my palm even before they had aired on Al Jazeera, which I watch once my kids are in bed because the Arabic channel allows more graphic footage than do most Western media.

On Sunday morning, I called my editor, Peter Ford, and made the case: “Syria, now, please.”

Access to Syria for Western journalists was always complicated. It typically involved a minder. I never went through that song and dance. Instead, in 2008 I went to Syria for the first time on a tourist visa, when Damascus was considered the Arab capital of culture. It was a golden period. The promise of greater economic and political freedom was in the air, even as security services still prowled the streets and people rarely spoke their political minds.

During the rule of Hafez al-Assad and that of his equally brutal son Bashar, freedom of expression was limited, conversations systematically tapped, and minor movements monitored. Intercity and international journeys carried an element of risk. Security services assiduously checked identity papers and questioned anyone who boarded buses. War made matters worse, with soldiers and pro-Assad militias abusing absolute power to deprive Syrians of their goods, freedom, and dignity – or to forcibly enlist them in the army. Pop-up checkpoints became a problem.

That heavy-handed style was mimicked by some rebel groups that took up arms to protect demonstrators and later waged war with support from the Gulf states, Turkey, Libya, and the West. It didn’t take too long for groups affiliated with Al Qaeda and later the Islamic State to enter the scene. Some saw foreign journalists as legitimate targets for kidnapping and killing. Tragedies like the brutal death of James Foley changed the risk assessment of international newsrooms and shifted much of Western reporting in Syria to “remote” mode, or limited it to one side of the conflict.

Now journalists are entering Syria by the hundreds. Some are there for the nth time, committed to the story they have struggled to cover for years. Others for the first. Many are Syrians coming home after a period of exile. For them, the stakes are very high. I hope that freedom of the press will be firmly established and maintained in the months ahead. I trust that the vast constellation of Syrian journalists who have shone with their courage over the years will insist on nothing less and shine brighter still.

This column first appeared in the Feb. 10 issue of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly. Subscribe today to receive future issues of the Monitor Weekly magazine delivered to your home.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to An opening in Syria for journalists
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2025/0211/syria-press-freedom
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe