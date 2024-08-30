Skip to footer

A place where freedom is a promise, and a puzzle

Florida proudly proclaims itself the freest state. It’s a place where the pursuit of happiness is as complex as the people who seek it.

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Our barefoot reporter, Patrik Jonsson (left), listens to mango grove owner David Etscovitz in Pineland, Florida, June 26.

Our reporter Patrik Jonsson says he loves to cover Florida. 

He spent his formative years growing up in the state. He was an editor and writer for his high school’s award-winning yearbook when he lived in Clearwater – an exciting experience he says helped launch his career as a journalist.

"I've always felt partly Floridian, and I kind of claimed it," he says. "I like the intensity, and I enjoy it a lot because, as a reporter and writer, I like to focus on characters, and Florida is full of characters. I’m being general here, but people are kind of free to be themselves in a way that I think is more so than other places."

That was just one of the reasons he wanted to explore in this week’s cover story how Floridians understand America's foremost mantra: freedom. 

The state's diversity, from the cosmopolitan pulse of Miami to the rural expanses of the Everglades, creates a mosaic of lifestyles and beliefs, he points out, making it a place where freedom can be understood in various ways. 

"It's totally full of houses and malls, you know, but you can get in a boat and be on a lush little island very quickly," Patrik says. "It's so interesting, but it's hard to pin down, too. It's hard to put your finger on what the heck it's all about. ... [Florida] has just this kind of life-at-full-bore kind of vibe."

Florida takes a lot of ribbing. It often finds itself a national punch line, especially in online memes, for example, which often highlight stereotypes. 

Ironically, one reason this happens is because of Florida's emphasis on freedom. Since 1909, the state has had stringent government transparency laws. In the 1960s, its "sunshine laws" made it perhaps the most open in the nation. "Nothing is hidden. Even arrests. That's why they have those little mug shot magazines everywhere in Florida," Patrik says. 

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Florida a "liberty outpost" compared with other states, and he's helped turn Florida solidly red. But at the same time, he's also taken an expansive understanding of the power of the state to restrict specific books about race and sexuality. He calls it "freedom from indoctrination," applying restrictions even to ideas. 

Florida's paradoxes are testaments to the American experiment itself, Patrik says. It's a place where freedom is both a promise and a puzzle, and where the pursuit of happiness is as complex as the people who seek it.

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

