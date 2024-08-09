Skip to footer

Nurturing the vast web of nature

It's taken centuries for humans to begin to understand the true complexities of the nature around us. Now that modern ecologists are treating forests as dynamic ecosystems, healthy restoration can flourish.

|
Riley Robinson/Staff
Bird-watchers trek through the woods of a 240-acre property managed using ecological forestry, in Unity, New Hampshire, June 8.

For me, one of the joys of walking in the woods has always been the opportunity to feel small. It can be liberating to spend a few hours in the company of a stillness that asks nothing in return.

The weekend after I’d read Richard Mertens’ cover story on forestry, my husband and I went on one of our favorite hikes, in Borderland State Park in southeastern Massachusetts. 

As we wound our way through a dense patch of wild blueberry bushes, a flash of tan darted across the path ahead of us. A startled doe dashed through the bushes and settled about a hundred yards away. She eyed us warily before bowing her head to grab a mouthful of berries. She was clearly not too sure about us but wasn’t willing to give up this patch of ripe fruit, either. We enjoyed her presence for a moment before leaving her to browse in peace.

As we hiked, I kept thinking about those blueberries, because they signal a forest in flux. Dick’s reporting helped me realize that. The story is about logging, but it’s also an ode to the woods. Its characters draw timber from the forest but aim to do so in a way that honors the intricate relationships that knit forest communities together. Where foresters of the past focused on sustaining tree populations to ensure future harvests, this new generation of ecological foresters looks to nurture the vast web of plants and wildlife that make up an ecosystem, from leafy canopy to the depths of the forest floor.

A forest, after all, is not a warehouse or even a nursery for trees. It is a dynamic and interconnected community where insects and fungi serve just as vital roles as any maple or oak tree. It’s taken centuries for humans to begin to understand the complexities of these ever-evolving systems. As one ecologist tells Dick, “The key to all of this is humility. We don’t know all the answers. We’re often proven wrong.”

As I walked, I pondered this idea of humility and the willingness to be wrong as a path to understanding.

When we first started hiking here, I was saddened to see stretches of disturbed forest. Remnants of trees, blackened by fire or weakened by disease, jutted erratically up through the brush. I winced at the loss.

But on that summer day, I recognized that the disturbance is in many ways a gift. Wild blueberry bushes thrive in disturbed habitats and are often the first to colonize denuded areas. Before long they can restore a layer of greenery to a clearing, providing cover for countless woodland critters. The roots join a vast network of fungi that redistributes nutrients throughout the forest. In time, saplings will feed off those nutrients as they stretch upward, eventually forming a fresh canopy that shades out this patch of berries entirely.

I marveled at the web of interconnected events happening all around me. This cascade of birth arising from decay will continue to shape this space for years to come. But right then, the deer and I both savored the fruits of the moment. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Nurturing the vast web of nature
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0809/forest-ecosystem-web-of-nature
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe