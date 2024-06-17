Skip to footer

A front-row seat to history

Reporting on the war in Ukraine can be grim and dangerous work. For this Monitor conflict reporter, the job is both a responsibility and a privilege.

|
Courtesy of Dominique Soguel
Monitor correspondent Dominique Soguel (far right) takes a selfie with driver Ivan Kiriakida (far left) and fixer and interpreter Oleksandr Naselenko on a recent reporting trip to Ukraine.

When Dominique Soguel tells her friends and family about her reporting trips to Ukraine, there’s generally only one thing on their minds: her personal safety.

“I tend to try to reassure them,” she says. “With conflict zones, if you watch TV and you see the news, it all looks horrible all the time. And for some it is. There are lots of places where it’s really horrible and grim. But there are also large chunks of what I call seminormality, where people are working or going to school and getting on with life.”

That’s not to say that Dominique takes security lightly. 

As a veteran conflict reporter, she has reported extensively from Syria, Libya, and Iraq. Her first trip to Ukraine came just weeks before Russia’s 2022 invasion. She’s been back four times since. Her reporting frequently brings her near front-line areas. Her dispatch from Sloviansk, featured in the June 10 issue of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly, lays bare the grim business of war, detailing efforts to return fallen soldiers to their families. 

Before each trip, she carefully scours available data about recent troop movements and missile strikes to gain a better understanding of what she is likely to encounter when she arrives. Armed with that intel, she is able to begin her journey with a degree of confidence.

“I always joke, and it’s partially true, that I go to Ukraine to get caught up on sleep,” she says with a grin. “But that’s only a factor of having two small kids.”

While on the ground, she keeps in close contact with the Monitor’s two other key conflict reporters covering the war, Scott Peterson and Howard LaFranchi, as well as her editors. The team works like a hive, talking through story ideas, trading security tips, and keeping tabs on each other via a WhatsApp group whenever any member of the team is in country. That “mini community,” as Dominique refers to it, can be a grounding force.

“It’s mainly for logistical and safety issues,” she says. “But there’s humor peppered in throughout the day. That’s nice because it makes you feel like you’re in touch with your people.”

Moments of levity and camaraderie are important when reporting from a war zone. Risks aside, the work is serious. Dominique is keenly aware that many of the decisions impacting people on the ground are made half a world away.

“From a distance, everything gets very distorted. It becomes good versus evil, or black versus white,” Dominique says. “By being there, you see the many shades of gray, and you try to communicate that complexity, which might help inform the understanding of policymakers or change-makers. You get a chance to show whose lives are actually at stake.”

She feels a responsibility to bear witness, both in the present and for posterity.

“I really have this image of the journalist as historian,” Dominique adds. “Conflict zones are an opportunity to see history from the front row.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A front-row seat to history
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0617/reporting-ukraine-war-safety
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe