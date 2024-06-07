Skip to footer
Trust
From the Editors

Bringing Rebuilding Trust to a close

Today, we close our Rebuilding Trust project.

During the past four months, we’ve taken you to a town in France trying to piece itself together after a horrific crime.

To a community in Washington state finding that things as simple as gathering trash can help soften partisan lines.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Trust

Today, The Christian Science Monitor ends its four-month-long Rebuilding Trust project. Along the way, we explored why trust is so essential to progress.

And to climate scientists’ struggle to discover where trust in their work begins.

Since Feb. 1, we’ve published 59 trust stories and 16 editorials, including five cover stories for the Monitor Weekly, five “Why We Wrote This” podcast episodes, and one online event with author Alexandra Hudson (see above). 

Of course, we’ll continue to publish stories about trust, but we’re interested in your feedback on the project – what you appreciated, and what can be improved. We hope we were able to dive beneath the surface to show why trust is so essential to human progress, whether in war or in politics or even at the local animal shelter

You can find all the stories from the project here.

Please let me know how we did at editor@csmonitor.com. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Bringing Rebuilding Trust to a close
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0607/Bringing-Rebuilding-Trust-to-a-close
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe