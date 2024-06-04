Skip to footer

When divisions deepen, dig in to something shared

The events of the past few years have laid bare the divisions simmering beneath the country's surface. For journalists, part of the job is to report such disunion. But this is only part of the story.

|
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
Volunteers with the East County Citizens’ Alliance survey sprouts along State Route 14 in Washougal, Washington. These seedlings are the offspring of wildflowers planted the previous year by the group.

When people are confronted with enormous obstacles, it can be easy for them to feel overwhelmed, and perhaps even a little cynical.

In the United States, the events of the past few years, from the pandemic to social justice protests to contentious political campaigns, have laid bare divisions that have long been simmering beneath the country's surface.

For journalists, part of the job is to report such obstacles to our common life together. The ideological differences that have morphed into entrenched tribalism. People who retreat into media echo chambers and vilify those who hold opposing views. A fractured landscape where dialogue has been replaced by diatribe, and political compromise has mostly become a relic of a bygone era. We often view each other with suspicion, and as strangers.

But this is only part of the story. If the pandemic exposed the fault lines of mistrust, we at the Monitor also try to focus our journalistic lens on those who work to overcome these challenges, who seek to find the light within the human spirit when so much seems so dark.

Our cover story focuses on the efforts of an alliance of citizens in two small towns in the Pacific Northwest: Washougal and Camas, Washington. When protests, rancor, and violent rhetoric erupted in their communities, these residents resisted cynicism and despair, and decided to work to rebuild a fundamental building block of self-governance: trust.

Their approach was refreshingly simple: bring volunteers together, not to debate or protest, but to collaborate on shared endeavors that transcend political divides. Pick up trash, plant wildflowers, meet and have conversations. Such efforts, too, are happening in small ways across the U.S. As our reporter Stephen Humphries writes, "Small bands of volunteers are working to improve their quality of life, not only in their neighborhoods, but also in their hearts."

Perhaps these efforts pale before the enormity of the problems they seek to overcome. And perhaps we've heard it plenty of times before, this urgent need to seek common ground. But that's not stopping the people we meet in this story, who decided to rub shoulders, get dirt under their fingernails, and make their towns a better place to live, together.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to When divisions deepen, dig in to something shared
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0604/political-division-trust-common-ground
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe