Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
COURTESY OF YVONNE ZIPP
Paulette Watkins celebrates the season with a downhill run on a sled that probably was a gift for one of her kids. Christmas was her most wonderful time of the year.

The Christmas that didn’t come from a store

My mother loved giving gifts, and her generous heart just expanded every December. The family budget, however, did not.

Like Jo March in “Little Women,” my mom firmly believed that Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without any presents.

She loved giving gifts, and her generous heart just expanded every December. The family budget, however, did not. So sometimes she had to get creative. One year, times were tight for the small construction firm my parents co-owned. Mom let my brother and me know in advance not to make any lengthy Christmas lists.

So imagine my surprise when that morning the tree was heaped with a pile of my favorite things: books. My mom had headed to the library. A kind librarian helped her pick out a trove of novels for her fairytale-loving daughter, from “Five Children and It” and “The Enchanted Castle” to “Kate Crackernuts.” The books may have gone back in January, but the stories stayed with me.

Now that she’s gone, what I remember is her joy in surprising her family, and our utter inability to surprise her. We had to hide her presents until the last minute and couldn’t put her name on anything, lest a casual glance at a box give us away. One year I got her a small statue she had admired six months before ... in Idaho. We lived thousands of miles away from Idaho. She knew the minute she picked up the present.

For me, the most memorable gifts weren’t necessarily the most expensive. There’s a knitted sock monkey hat that I treasure like an heirloom, because it’s nothing she ever would have bought for herself, but she knew I would love it.

And, while there were other Christmases where my mom was able to abundantly fulfill her cocoa wishes and candy cane dreams, I have a soft spot for the Christmas that didn’t come from a store. It meant, as Dr. Seuss once said, just that little bit more.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The Christmas that didn’t come from a store
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2022/1225/The-Christmas-that-didn-t-come-from-a-store
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe