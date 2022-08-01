Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

From Roe to gun rights: How values translate – or don't – across the world

How does the underlying value of "trust" shape citizen tolerance and intolerance of gun ownership and regulation?

David Zalubowski/AP/File
Tributes hang on a fence in front of a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, following a March 2021 mass shooting. With violence in the United States top of mind, this week’s cover story explores the role of trust in how societies think about guns.

Major news events like the devastating heat wave in Europe, revelations from the Jan. 6 committee, or the assassination of Abe Shinzo first rock a nation and then the globe. But then they lead the thoughtful reader to seek out context – whether that’s secondary questions on climate change policies, vulnerabilities in democracies, or a country’s gun regulations. Here at the Monitor, one of our driving missions is to help readers connect dots around the world. We recently attempted to do so on two news events that began in the United States but ripple out globally: gun violence and abortion rights.

We have a weekly meeting dedicated to cross-cultural thought, and in the days following the Supreme Court decision rolling back Roe v. Wade, we were discussing global condemnation of the ruling. But a U.S.-based staffer questioned the fury, when limits in many parts of the world can – depending on the state and rapidly shifting laws – offer less access than that held by some American women. There is no simple answer to his question, with laws and rights evolving from each country’s context and often looking very different on paper than in practice. But it made us realize what a hunger there is for cross-cultural examination of reproductive rights – and how countries believe the decision in the U.S. could impact gender equality at home. That report is here.

On guns, in the sad days after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, commentators filled my Twitter feed with questions like, “How is it that Americans value guns more than kids?” It’s a reflex (and not an invalid one), but it misses the context behind gun culture both in the U.S. and abroad. We decided to explore trust and how that shapes citizen tolerance and intolerance of gun ownership and regulation a recent cover story.

These global pieces are not meant to be a definitive take. They are intended to add to a body of work that, at its heart, aims to help readers understand the values behind the biggest news events in the world, because those values are universal.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to From Roe to gun rights: How values translate – or don't – across the world
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2022/0801/From-Roe-to-gun-rights-How-values-translate-or-don-t-across-the-world
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe