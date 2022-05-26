Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

When faced with hate, Rabbi Litvin educates

When an antisemitic slur cut through the night, Rabbi Litvin might have been forgiven for responding with a rebuke. Instead he opened a dialogue.

Courtesy of Rabbi Shlomo Litvin
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin poses with a portrait of his spiritual mentor and inspiration, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin loves to talk, especially with people he doesn’t yet know.

In years past, he’s parked himself at a table on the University of Kentucky campus where he works, with a sign prompting passersby to “Ask the rabbi anything.” The pandemic put a damper on his goal of having coffee with 100 strangers a year, but he’s found fresh ways to connect with new people. He offers 20 hours of Jewish education on the app Clubhouse, a network of audio-only chatrooms. His class Difficult Jewish Questions comes with the caveat, “Prepare to be offended!” His one rule is that everyone asking a question must be ready to learn.

So when he was confronted with an antisemitic slur outside his family home on campus this spring, it was no surprise that he insisted on talking to “the yeller.”

It was the end of the school year and a graduation party was bouncing across the street. Rabbi Litvin was on the phone with a student who had called in search of a listening ear as she parsed her options for the fall and summer, when the slur cut through the night like a knife: “Kill the ----s.” 

“What did I just hear?” asked the student on the phone, shocked. Never mind that, the rabbi says he told her. “It’s not a Jewish student’s job to fight antisemitism, just like it’s not a Black student’s job to police anti-Black racism,” he explains later in a Zoom interview. “Their job is to study.” 

So he finished his call before calmly crossing the street.

Rabbi Litvin could have asked campus police to break up the party or reported the hateful speech. But he believes that “in a place of great darkness, a small amount of light makes a great glow.” 

It took an hour before the person who had yelled the slur agreed to come outside. Alone, the two men spoke about the history of the word the young man had chosen. The rabbi shared stories from his own family’s history, including the loss of an entire branch of his family tree in the 1941 massacre at Babyn Yar, when Nazi forces slaughtered 33,771 Jews in two days in what is now Kyiv, Ukraine.

The young man grew apologetic and tearfully promised never to use that language again. The rabbi invited him over for Shabbat dinner, for coffee, or just to talk. So far, the student hasn’t taken him up on it, but Rabbi Litvin says these kinds of conversations often do give way to new friendships. 

That’s what happened when a student asked him how Jews ended up controlling the banking industry, a stereotype that underpins some conspiracy theories. Rabbi Litvin calmly asked if the student knew of any Jews in his rural hometown. When the student replied no, he asked, “Are there any banks in your town?” before explaining the historical roots of that particular misconception. That student became a regular at the rabbi’s Purim celebrations and considers himself a friend of the Jewish community.

In this and so many other instances, the rabbi might have been forgiven for responding with a rebuke. But that approach, he says, doesn’t allow the other person any room for growth or grace. 

“The lie has to be countered,” Rabbi Litvin says. “But the whole conversation doesn’t have to be a condemnation.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to When faced with hate, Rabbi Litvin educates
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2022/0526/When-faced-with-hate-Rabbi-Litvin-educates
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe