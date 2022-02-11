Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

In Kashmir, journalist's arrest intensifies pressure on media

The arrest of Fahad Shah sends a harsh message to other Kashmir journalists, one observer says. Journalists globally face rising threats. 

Dar Yasin/AP
Fahad Shah (right), editor-in-chief of The Kashmir Walla, works at his office in Srinagar, India, on Jan. 21, 2022.

On Saturday, the Monitor’s international editor, Peter Ford, got the kind of call no editor wants to receive: that your correspondent has been arrested. 

On the line was a friend of Fahad Shah, who has written for the Monitor for many years from Kashmir, India, and is editor of The Kashmir Walla. The friend said that Mr. Shah, a respected journalist, had been charged with sedition in response to stories that police said were “glorifying terrorist activities.” 

Just days before his arrest, Mr. Shah had been questioned about a story for which The Kashmir Walla interviewed the family of a 17-year-old who was killed in a gunfight between authorities and alleged militants. Police said the young man was a “hybrid militant,” but the family said he was an innocent civilian. The story included comments from the police and the army. 

The Monitor has issued a statement calling for Mr. Shah’s release, as have numerous other publications and media groups, including the Editors Guild of India, Digipub News India Foundation, the International Press Institute, and the Committee to Protect Journalists. 

India, which placed Kashmir under its direct rule in 2019, ending the region’s special autonomous status, ranks 141st out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index. But press freedom and independent media voices are under attack around the globe, the index shows, from violent assaults across the Americas and Europe to jail sentences imposed by an array of governments eager to suppress critical and investigative reports. 

Enabling such repression is growing public disdain for journalists in many quarters, fed by targeted public campaigns about fake news and sharply waning public trust in government, media, and social institutions. Those efforts are having an effect: The 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer found that two-thirds of people in 28 countries say they are being lied to by journalists. 

The staff of The Kashmir Walla are continuing to publish even as they work for Mr. Shah’s release. But in Kashmir, journalists like Mr. Shah face intensifying pressures. The Kashmir Press Club closed last month; a contributor to The Kashmir Walla was arrested last month and is still in jail. Mr. Shah has been repeatedly harassed and detained for hours of questioning, and his publication said in a statement that he could face lengthy imprisonment if convicted. 

The authorities “don’t want people to know what they are doing here,” says one local observer who knows Mr. Shah. “They want [people] to fall in line. Fahad has refused to do this despite the intimidations.

“It’s not just that Fahad has been arrested,” he adds. “It means a lot for the fraternity. The authorities are saying, ‘If we can arrest Fahad, then you are no one.’”

Mr. Shah, he says, had been told by concerned family and friends to shut the publication and leave. But the journalist has consistently refused: “He always told me, ‘If I run away right now, I don’t know how to face people when I come back.’”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Kashmir, journalist's arrest intensifies pressure on media
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editor/2022/0211/In-Kashmir-journalist-s-arrest-intensifies-pressure-on-media
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe