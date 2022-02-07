Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Recognizing Black history as American history

Does a monthlong focus on Black history make that material more or less likely to be recognized as American history year-round?

Julio Cortez/AP/File
Nobel- and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison smiles after delivering a commencement speech at Rutgers University in 2011.

February is Black History Month in the United States. That may be the reason Knopf timed its reissue of Toni Morrison’s sole stand-alone short story for Feb. 1  

Whatever the reason, the timing is appropriate, since history is central to the work of this Nobel- and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist.

In her 1987 masterpiece, “Beloved,” for example, Morrison looks at slavery and its aftermath, allowing readers to see that painful past anew – its horror, yes, but also the depth of character and agency of those enslaved. 

“For me, the history of the place of Black people in this country is so varied, complex, and beautiful. And impactful,” Morrison says in the 2019 documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival seven months before her death. 

Without the Black perspective, history is incomplete, inaccurate, she argues.

Black History Month takes a similar stance, zeroing in on the people, places, and accomplishments often omitted from American history. But there’s a risk in that approach. Does a monthlong focus on Black history make that material more or less likely to be recognized as American history year-round?  

A group of Monitor editors asked that question as February approached. Should we feature a slew of pieces during Black History Month or persist in our commitment to make Black perspectives a regular part of our coverage throughout the year? We settled on the latter. And not just for Black Americans but for all people of color in the U.S. and beyond.  

That approach seemed truest to the guidance Mary Baker Eddy gave when she founded the Monitor in 1908. In the paper’s first editorial, she wrote, “The object of the Monitor is to injure no man, but to bless all mankind.” 

Striving to bless all mankind is a daily endeavor, not a monthlong one. 

At the end of “The Pieces I Am,” Morrison describes an experience at an art fair in Vienna. Standing in a dark room with her hand touching a special mirror, she sees a woman approaching on the other side of it who puts her hand up and touches Morrison’s. 

“Neither one of us said a word,” Morrison explains. “Just interest, curiosity, and human connection.” 

She continues, “That experience says more and much about what I think I’m doing when I write. I know I’m not you. I know I don’t know you. But I know this,” she says, holding up her hand as if touching another’s. 

We hope you find in our pages each week in print and online daily opportunities to touch hands with a wide range of people, to find in their perspectives “interest, curiosity, and human connection.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Recognizing Black history as American history
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editor/2022/0207/Recognizing-Black-history-as-American-history
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe