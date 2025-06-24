The power of prayer to hold crime in check

I was giving a public talk about the authority of God as Love, explaining in detail what can happen when our thoughts are filled to overflowing with acknowledgment of God’s infinite love for everyone. About 15 minutes into this hour-long talk, we heard something outside that prompted us to pray together about violence in the community.

Standing there on the stage in this big church, I felt so humbled. With all our hearts, we all were actively drawing deeply on the power of God, including God’s all-encompassing, ever-present love. God’s presence and power helped us to clear away fears that His creation – including each one of us in the community – could possibly be intruded upon or threatened.

But is such prayer effective? And what is the foundation for this kind of prayer? Christian Science teaches that God, whom the Bible defines as Love, is so generous in His care for each one of us. We don’t have to earn God’s love. We each have the privilege of being perpetually embraced in it simply because of who we are as divine Love’s spiritual creations. We are created to be at one with God and to realize clearly that, in this oneness, we are invulnerable. Acknowledging God’s invincible love in action is powerful prayer – powerful enough to hold violent crime in check.

As an example, a crowd of people became incensed when Jesus, whom they had known since childhood, strongly insinuated that he was the promised Messiah. When they took him to the edge of a cliff to throw him over, “he passing through the midst of them went his way,” the Bible relates (see Luke 4:16-30).

Jesus didn’t try to talk the crowd out of the violent crime; his altitude of thought – as a result of daily, heartfelt prayer – brought him a clear recognition of God’s authority and government. Within this loving government, Jesus was safe and each member of the crowd was protected from committing a violent crime.

As shown by the audience at my lecture, it is possible in this day and age to follow Jesus’ example and prayerfully address violent crime. Jesus proved that it is actually within thought alone that we hold crime in check. We aren’t defending our thoughts or ourselves from real evil; we are defending ourselves from the suggestion that, within divine Love’s all-present goodness and power, it is possible for evil to be real. It’s a very profound change of perspective and, now especially, it is what our world is demanding.

Recommended Monitor Breakfast Steve Bannon warns Trump against heavy US involvement in Iran

Mary Baker Eddy, the Discoverer and Founder of Christian Science, observes, “Mankind will be God-governed in proportion as God’s government becomes apparent, the Golden Rule utilized, and the rights of man and the liberty of conscience held sacred. Meanwhile, they who name the name of Christian Science will assist in the holding of crime in check, will aid the ejection of error, will maintain law and order, and will cheerfully await the end – justice and judgment” (“The First Church of Christ, Scientist, and Miscellany,” p. 222).

God’s justice and judgment mean blessings for everyone. In the Bible’s book of Job, it says this about God: “He disappointeth the devices of the crafty, so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise” (5:12). This shows that divine Love’s blessings are not just for those who would be victims of violent crime but for those in the middle of being tempted to commit violent crime.

Our call to action can be to watch for opportunities to address crime and, with heartfelt prayer, hold it in check. It is within the precinct of our own thought that we can yield to the tangible presence of God’s love, authority, and allness and, thereby, effectively embrace and heal our world.