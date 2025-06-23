An antidote to extremism
We can look to Christ Jesus’ teachings to help us yield to divine Love, rather than succumbing to the pull of hatred or arrogance.
Today we’re sharing an audio podcast exploring how the Beatitudes can help us think and act more consistently with our true nature as God’s peaceful, just, and blessed children.
To listen, click the play button on the audio player above.
For an extended discussion on this topic, check out the “An antidote to extremism” episode of the Sentinel Watch podcast.