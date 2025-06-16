‘Yield not to discouragement’
Even in the most devastating circumstances, there’s hope and healing to be found as we come to realize that the true foundation of life is spiritual.
Today we’re sharing an audio podcast in which a man shares inspiration that brought about a beautiful healing for his family after a miscarriage.
To listen, click the play button on the audio player above.
For an extended discussion on this topic, check out the “How to pray when you don’t get an answer right away” episode of the Sentinel Watch podcast.