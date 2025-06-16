Skip to footer

‘Yield not to discouragement’

Even in the most devastating circumstances, there’s hope and healing to be found as we come to realize that the true foundation of life is spiritual.

  • By Scott Shivers

Today we’re sharing an audio podcast in which a man shares inspiration that brought about a beautiful healing for his family after a miscarriage.

For an extended discussion on this topic, check out the “How to pray when you don’t get an answer right away” episode of the Sentinel Watch podcast.

