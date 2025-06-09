Skip to footer

I was told I shouldn’t have children

Today’s contributor shares how finding Christian Science brought a freeing, healing peace that profoundly changed the course of her life.

  • By Kaye Patterson

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Today we’re sharing an audio podcast in which a woman shares ideas that paved the way for her to become a mother – even though doctors had said her body wouldn’t be able to handle having children.

To listen, click the play button on the audio player above.

For an extended discussion on this topic, check out the “Christian Science: The greatest gift I’ve ever received” episode of the Sentinel Watch podcast.

