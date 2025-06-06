Be truthful, not neutral

Most people want to be fair. One side of the story isn’t enough; we want to know and consider varying points of view. And if, after garnering information from varying quarters, we discern one point of view is true and right and another appears to be incorrect or distorted, we probably would not want to continue endorsing both sides of that particular issue. In good conscience, and in fairness to ourselves and others, we could not be neutral if that meant compromising the truth by giving credibility to both honest and deceptive narratives.

There’s a spiritual foundation empowering truthfulness, a quality that’s innate to God’s children, which includes all of us. “Truth” is one of the Bible-based synonyms for God that Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, has enumerated to give us greater insight into the nature and identity of God.

As Truth, God’s being includes only what is genuine, authentic, uncorrupted, incorruptible, trustworthy. Whatever is of God, of Truth, is the natural mode of thinking and acting. In the Christian Science textbook, we read, “Man is the expression of God’s being” (Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 470). Our true nature is not that of mortals attracted to, or tempted by, dishonesty of any kind; it is entirely spiritual – the expression or reflection of divine Truth.

Holding to our inherent truthfulness protects us and others. We are better able to identify falsehoods as well as the subtle suggestion that it is a virtue to be neutral if one side of the equation doesn’t represent truth. As the psalmist wrote of God, “His truth shall be thy shield and buckler” (Psalms 91:4).

Christ Jesus was not neutral when confronted with false motives or rhetoric – he called them out. Referring to the hatred and jealousy of the Pharisees, Jesus said, “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it” (John 8:44, New King James Version).

In contrast, Jesus assured us all, for all time, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32, NKJV).

A friend of mine was working in human resources at a large corporation when it came to his attention that an officer in the company was engaging in unacceptable behavior that was negatively affecting office culture and morale. My friend wanted to do his part to alleviate this situation, but he was also aware that the individual in question was a friend of the company’s CEO.

My friend, a Christian Scientist, turned to God for wisdom and guidance. His prayers affirmed that God would guide him to the right solution for all involved without having to compromise truth or integrity. The first thought that came to him was, “Honesty is spiritual power,” a statement from Science and Health (p. 453) that he had often found helpful before.

The passage continues, “Dishonesty is human weakness, which forfeits divine help. You uncover sin, not in order to injure, but in order to bless the corporeal man; and a right motive has its reward.”

My friend knew his motive was to do right for everyone involved, and he affirmed that everyone has an inherent ability to behave in ways that align with the attributes of our creator, God, Truth. Each of us, as God’s offspring, is divinely endowed with a spiritual sense of reason and conscience. We all have an innate desire to live up to our highest selfhood of integrity and righteousness.

My friend set two appointments in order to speak with both his colleague and the CEO. Before each meeting my friend affirmed that God, good, who is not only divine Truth but also the one divine Mind, was truly in charge. Rather than feeling that he was personally responsible for orchestrating a particular outcome, my friend humbly yielded to divine Mind and Truth.

Each meeting was cordial and an outcome amenable to all parties was reached.

Divine Truth gives each of us daily strength, courage, and guidance to discern and do what is right and truthful. It’s our natural course of action.