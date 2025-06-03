Our ageless identity in God

I was considering taking steps in new directions in my life but was deterred by thoughts dealing with age and the corresponding suitability of these steps. I was asking myself questions such as, “Am I of an appropriate age to take on these responsibilities?” and “Is my age going to limit my ability to be successful in this endeavor?”

TV, the internet, radio, books, newspapers, magazines, friends, strangers – the list goes on – often present a picture that age dictates our ability, or lack thereof, to live our life to the full.

The Bible shows that Jesus had complete command over the beliefs of age and the passage of time. Not only did he not wait till he reached a certain age to express qualities one might identify as “mature,” such as understanding God and being eager to learn more of Him (see Luke 2:40-47), but he expected us – at any age – to be as humble as little children (see Matthew 18:1-5).

In fact, he expected us to overcome all limiting beliefs, including those associated with age. He didn’t limit good qualities believed to be related to various life stages to those age groups but saw them all as inherently part of each of us as God’s spiritual offspring.

Above all, Jesus spoke of his own being as eternal – beyond any barriers of age: “Before Abraham was, I am” (John 8:58). Knowing that he was the Son of God, Jesus understood himself as existing beyond any time-related perceptions.

So, back to how I confronted those limiting questions I was asking myself. I had pretty much decided not to take any steps in the directions I was considering.

Then one day, I was doing some study in the Bible and Mary Baker Eddy’s writings and came across this statement in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures”: “The embellishments of the person are poor substitutes for the charms of being, shining resplendent and eternal over age and decay....

“Immortal Mind feeds the body with supernal freshness and fairness, supplying it with beautiful images of thought and destroying the woes of sense which each day brings to a nearer tomb” (pp. 247-248).

I could see that I needed to take a more unlimited view of myself: What appeared to be a mortal, material identity subject to aging was not my true identity in God, the one immortal Mind. I am Mind’s complete idea, reflecting the qualities of thought that make up divine beauty, such as hope, love, generosity, patience, joy, peace, purity, wisdom, and holiness.

How could the “woes of sense” – perceived limits based on age – have any bearing on “the charms of being, shining resplendent and eternal,” such as the spiritual qualities just mentioned? They couldn’t.

I felt divinely led with great freedom to go forward in new directions, not influenced by limits related to beliefs regarding age but impelled by the truth that I can possess and express only eternal, Godlike qualities – my true, God-given identity.

These words from the Bible came to thought: “Thine age shall be clearer than the noonday; thou shalt shine forth, thou shalt be as the morning” (Job 11:17). I knew that my true, spiritual identity could become clearer to me – more unobstructed, undistorted, and undimmed, if you will, than a day at full sunlight without fog or even a single cloud.

In fact, the identity of each of God’s offspring is always at “its eternal noon, undimmed by a declining sun” (Science and Health, p. 246). Our immortal identity in God never changes but is always at the point of perfection, so not conditioned by any factors of time.

What’s more, all we truly have is now, manifesting the radiance of God’s ever-present, unlimited goodness. Therefore, man (the true identity of you, me, and all) is the natural expression of strength, energy, liveliness, prosperity, efficacy, motivation, acuity, movement, and well-being – all manifestations of God’s laws of progress, harmony, health, and healing, which are eternally in operation.

Ultimately, we all can express the dominion of our ageless, timeless identity in God as we prayerfully rebuke and refute the human mind’s belief that we are subject to limitations. We can vehemently affirm in prayer that we are maintained by God as changelessly complete, spiritual, harmonious, and good, and thereby express all the “vigor, freshness, and promise” (Science and Health, p. 246) needed to meet any demand that comes our way.

Yes, we can go forward into each day with the assurance and authority of our ageless identity in God.

Adapted from an article published in the March 24, 2025, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.