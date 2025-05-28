Prayer poised in Principle, not problems

In the story of Noah and the ark, the Bible tells us that, after 40 days, Noah sent out a raven, which flew “to and fro” over the water. He also sent out a dove to find some evidence that the floodwaters had receded. The first time the dove returned to the ark, it was empty-handed. But when, after a few days, Noah sent the dove out again, this time it brought back an olive leaf, a good indicator that the land ahead was resurfacing as floodwaters subsided (see Genesis 8:6-12).

I’ve found it helpful to ponder the dove’s flight. Rather than flying “to and fro” over the water, it brought evidence that it had seen land.

In our approach to problem-solving, it can be helpful to ask ourselves whether our mental posture is in line with what the dove represents, or flitting over the “floodwaters” of fear and speculation.

If the latter, to break this unhealthful trend, we can seek the higher – the spiritual – view, which leads to healing. This involves reasoning from a spiritual basis – in prayer.

The textbook of Christian Science, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” explains this basis: “To grasp the reality and order of being in its Science, you must begin by reckoning God as the divine Principle of all that really is” (Mary Baker Eddy, p. 275).

God is the inviolable, fixed Principle of good that creates and maintains the harmony, order, and true substance of all creation. God, Spirit, is the infinite All, so all that is real is spiritual and is included in Principle. Nothing exists outside of or beyond divine Principle and what it creates. We, as God’s children, express Principle.

Reckoning God as our divine Principle helps us understand ourselves as His continually cared-for offspring. Divine Principle uplifts us to see that our true being is spiritual, exempt from fleshly ills and problems.

When prayer is poised in Principle, the solution to any problem is discoverable. This involves listening to and understanding God, which rescues us from fear and brings our thoughts and lives into conformity with God’s law of good. God’s law meets our needs in the most effective way. Principle neither creates evil nor allows it to have any control over us, even temporarily.

Jesus turned away from symptoms of disease, sin, or lack to his heavenly Father – Principle – and healed quickly and permanently again and again. And he did this through Christ – the divine message from God – which releases us from an unproductive focus. The eternal Christ that Jesus so fully demonstrated is the same Christ that enables us to follow Jesus’ teaching and example today.

As we strive to follow Jesus’ example, Mrs. Eddy gives us clear instruction on where to keep our sights: “Look away from the body into Truth and Love, the Principle of all happiness, harmony, and immortality. Hold thought steadfastly to the enduring, the good, and the true, and you will bring these into your experience proportionably to their occupancy of your thoughts” (Science and Health, p. 261).

On my way to a dance one evening, I took a hard spill and badly damaged a knee. The evidence of injury strongly pulled at my attention. But I quickly chose to base my prayer on the unshakable fact that divine Principle is the only law in operation.

Turning my attention away from my body and wholly to God, I saw that I couldn’t be brought into any condition where Principle had ceased to operate or to care for me. The law of God is eternally fixed. Nothing can interrupt Principle’s loving, health-giving, and restorative power. I recognized that because I am made in God’s image and likeness, every element of my true being can express only the law of good. I understood myself to be eternally and joyfully one with Principle, as we all are.

Within minutes, a significant adjustment took place in the knee, which went from complete immobility to normal, painless functioning. That night, I danced joyfully and freely for hours. And I have had no problem with that knee since then.

This experience was no anomaly. Divine Principle is the Lawgiver and the provider of solutions for us all. Prayer that’s poised in Principle, God, rather than in problems, brings to light solutions in every area of our life. Fixing our sights on God orients our view to the reality and order of divine Principle and brings out God’s abundant and unchangeable good in our lives.

Adapted from an editorial published in the Feb. 10, 2025, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.