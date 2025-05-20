Finding peace in the divine economy

As global markets rise and fall, it’s natural to wish for the security of a steady sense of supply. But this can feel beyond reach. However, there is such a supply available. Mary Baker Eddy, founder of The Christian Science Monitor and author of “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” offers this encouraging idea: “Creation is ever appearing, and must ever continue to appear from the nature of its inexhaustible source” (p. 507).

What a beautiful promise! Who wouldn’t want to be more keenly aware of this inexhaustible source of supply that meets daily needs? God’s giving is the well that never runs dry.

Perpetual divine provision isn’t an anomaly or unique to a certain group of people. Regardless of the circumstance, God, Spirit, is the one creator, and God’s creation is spiritual and abundant. Thus, we can put our trust in “things above,” not in “things on the earth” (Colossians 3:2). Opening our thoughts and hearts to this pouring out of God’s goodness melts fear and brings us into limitless “green pastures” (Psalms 23:2).

Christ Jesus modeled reliance on God to supply the means to pay the annual Temple tax (see Matthew 17:24-27). He instructed his disciple Peter to go fishing, and told him that the first fish he would catch would have a coin in its mouth that would be enough for both of their tax payments.

It wasn’t unusual for Jesus to wholeheartedly acknowledge God as his Father, the true provider. Similarly, our true, spiritual life depends only on God – not on any person, bank account, retirement fund, employer, or organization. How liberating to find our worth in God.

This hymn from the “Christian Science Hymnal: Hymns 430-603” speaks about the invaluable relationship we each have with God:

Forget not who you are, O child of God,

For God demands of you reflection pure;

Your heritage is goodly, and your home,

In Spirit’s warm embrace, is safe, secure.

(Mildred Spring Case, No. 475, alt. © CSBD)

After college, I traveled to Mongolia to visit a friend. At one point she arranged for me to go to the countryside with some of her family. One morning during this trip, I woke up paralyzed by fear because I didn’t bring enough cash to cover the expenses. As far as I could see, there were no ATMs in the Mongolian desert, and credit cards were not an option.

As I prayed, the divine guidance came, “You might be tight on money, but your real currency is gratitude. Be grateful! This is universal.”

I took time to thank God for the countless blessings I had already experienced on the trip. Friends had shared their cellphones with me; I was finding my way through new cities where I didn’t speak the language; I felt safe; and I had a growing affection for my brothers and sisters around the world. The fear melted away as I was more conscious of the warmth of God’s presence. After just a few minutes of giving thanks to God, I was able to get out of bed and on with the day.

When it came time to settle the bill with the owner of our campsite, he said, “You’ve been a great guest. I’d like to give you the local rate.” This was an amount that I was able to pay. More than a kind gesture, it felt like he too was acknowledging God’s provision, without limit!

We don’t get what we need from anywhere but divine Love, God. The law of Love allows us to be grateful and generous, without losing anything. These states of thought can transcend any ritual or obligation and move us to greater consciousness of our oneness with our heavenly Parent. Science and Health says, “Are we benefited by praying? Yes, the desire which goes forth hungering after righteousness is blessed of our Father, and it does not return unto us void” (p. 2).

Unlike a paycheck that is earned and spent, God’s supply is spiritual and inexhaustible. And prayer can bring us into our divine inheritance, where we aren’t competing with others and we live out our native spiritual worth, always present. Here, we find hope and trust in “things above,” things of God.

Breaking the cycle of fear reminds us that we are God’s beloved, participating in the divine economy, where each child of God has all they need, including lasting peace.