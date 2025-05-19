Skip to footer

When parenting gets tough, where can you turn?

Holding to the fact of God’s goodness and love for all His children empowers us to better care for others.

  • By Bobby Lewis

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Today we’re sharing an audio podcast that explores how getting to know ourselves and others as God knows us brings inspiration and solutions when parenting – whether as a mom or dad, or in some other caregiving role.

To listen, click the play button on the audio player above.

For an extended discussion on this topic, check out the “When parenting gets tough, where can you turn?” episode of the Sentinel Watch podcast.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to When parenting gets tough, where can you turn?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0519/When-parenting-gets-tough-where-can-you-turn
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe