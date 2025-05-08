Skip to footer

God’s ever-present mothering

As we watch for God’s loving care, we discover greater joy, comfort, and health. 

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
If we’re afraid and feeling inundated by problems, it can seem impossible that a loving God is present. And yet, that’s a fact that the Bible brings out time and again. A psalm says, “Whither shall I go from thy spirit? or whither shall I flee from thy presence? ... If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea; even there shall thy hand lead me, and thy right hand shall hold me. If I say, Surely the darkness shall cover me; even the night shall be light about me” (Psalms 139:7, 9-11).

An awareness of our Father-Mother God’s ever-presence dissolves darkness into light. And as the following selections from the archives of The Christian Science Publishing Society show, prayer can bring out more of how God is mothering, comforting, and preserving us right here and now.

In “The Mother Love that heals,” the writer shares how we can rejoice in the presence of our divine Mother, who knows us as spiritual and whole, and this releases us from pain and suffering.

Mother’s comfort” shows that we can place our full reliance on our Mother, divine Principle, as we go about our busy days.

The writer of “Our divine Mother loves us” highlights how we discover more of God’s tender mothering through gaining a more spiritual perspective of ourselves and others.

The mothering power of Life, Truth, and Love” discusses how our divine Mother guides and cares for each of us, including those who are parents.

