Divine Love’s power to neutralize toxicity

It’s been evident recently that there’s a growing concern about toxicity in various forms and in public life. Fears range from toxic chemicals and substances, whether in the environment or elsewhere, to harmful influences such as unhealthy relationships, adversarial political dialogue, and negativity on social media. Many professionals across the spectrum of health care deeply desire to see toxicity addressed more effectively. Thankfully, there’s a Christianly scientific method that we can conscientiously understand and practice to neutralize it.

The Bible has numerous examples of how looking to God and following His direction can overcome such destructive elements, including toxic thinking. Moses, for instance, was able to cleanse the bitter waters of Marah by following God’s guidance, in order for the Hebrew people to have a clean water source at that locale (see Exodus 15:22-26). For another example, King Saul was furiously jealous of young David and sought to kill him. David, through his closeness to God and his pure motives, was continually protected (see I Samuel 18-26).

And Jesus assured his disciples that if those who genuinely followed the teachings of Christ – anchored in the allness of God, Spirit – encountered or imbibed something poisonous, they wouldn’t be harmed (see Mark 16:17, 18).

These examples challenge us to enlarge our sense of just how powerful God, divine Love, is. Mary Baker Eddy, a devoted student of the Bible who became the Discoverer and Founder of Christian Science, gives a window into this divine protection from threats, no matter what form they take. She explains in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” “Understanding the control which Love held over all, Daniel felt safe in the lions’ den, and Paul proved the viper to be harmless” (p. 514). She also assures the reader, “Clad in the panoply of Love, human hatred cannot reach you” (p. 571).

A panoply is a full suit of armor. Because God, infinite Love, is, in reality, the only cause – to whom belongs every effect – we, Love’s expression, are fully armored and therefore cannot be touched by any form of toxicity. We’re made in the wholly spiritual image of Love, in whom there are no unloving, fearful, or unhealthy thoughts. As we understand that and live it, we’ll see increasing evidence of the fact that divine Love cannot know or produce anything unlike Love, and neither can God’s spiritual creation. God is constantly pouring forth only love. And this love dissolves, neutralizes, and destroys anything unlike itself.

As we welcome into thought more consistently the infinitude and purity of divine Love, we’ll more consistently see Love expressed in words and actions and even evidenced in the environment. Christian Science shows that as thought is spiritualized and we let go of any type of harmful thinking, God’s all-good creation is more fully seen.

Christian Science explains a spiritual truth that is critical to understand: It is not that there are two opposite powers in some kind of wrestling ring – evil operating to corrupt in one corner and Love operating to sustain and protect in another corner – and Love happens to be stronger. Rather, Love’s totality leaves no room for any harmful mental influence to exist and find expression in toxicity. Accepting this spiritual fact as law is transformational. We begin to understand that Love constitutes the form, function, and faculties of each of us as Love’s individual expression.

Through the years, my family has relied on the cleansing, neutralizing power of divine Love. While traveling abroad, I was healed within a few hours of what appeared to be food poisoning. One summer, my daughter was quickly healed of poison ivy. Another time, when I found myself confronted by someone who was very angry with me, I prayed, knowing the power of Love to defuse any hateful or abusive thoughts or behavior. The rage passed within a few minutes, and neither of us was harmed.

In each case, it was Christ, the true idea of God, of Love, that was operating in my and others’ consciousness, dispelling the illusion of toxicity, awakening us to the purity of Love’s creation, revealing the true, spiritual sweetness of our lives, and showing the practicality of turning to God. What appears to be a real toxin, either physical or emotional, is seen to be a complete illusion, and fades from view as consciousness is cleansed of fear, self-justification, pride, or personal malice.

Science and Health states succinctly and emphatically, “The depth, breadth, height, might, majesty, and glory of infinite Love fill all space. That is enough!” (p. 520).

Adapted from an editorial published in the April 28, 2025, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.