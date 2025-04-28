Skip to footer

Forgiveness that frees

Letting God – rather than resentment and anger – impel our view of others opens the door to healing and freedom.

  • By Nikki Paulk

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Today we’re sharing an audio podcast exploring the spiritual view that empowers us to forgive someone who’s wronged us – and to find freedom and healing, as a woman experienced after she was robbed.

To listen, click the play button on the audio player above.

For an extended discussion on this topic, check out “How to forgive when you don’t know how,” an episode of the Sentinel Watch podcast.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to Forgiveness that frees
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0428/Forgiveness-that-frees
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe