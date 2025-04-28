Forgiveness that frees
Letting God – rather than resentment and anger – impel our view of others opens the door to healing and freedom.
Today we’re sharing an audio podcast exploring the spiritual view that empowers us to forgive someone who’s wronged us – and to find freedom and healing, as a woman experienced after she was robbed.
To listen, click the play button on the audio player above.
For an extended discussion on this topic, check out “How to forgive when you don’t know how,” an episode of the Sentinel Watch podcast.