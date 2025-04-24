Skip to footer

Season of promise

This poem captures the newness of spring and how it hints at the timeless joy and promise of God’s infinite good for all – “blossoming out, now.”

  • By Elizabeth Mata

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Who doesn’t wait for spring,
for the first veil of green
across the trees? Its quiet
start – yet unassailed by
unwanted weeds – flings
wide open doors and windows
and hope. Forsythia splashes
yellow, redbud’s rosy pink
pops – everything so new, so
fresh, stunning against winter’s
on-its-way-out gray.

Spring’s telling, soft sketch
drawn on my heart stirs an
abiding season within – a
timeless, flourishing state of
thought, our pristine nature
divinely rendered of Spirit,
God – purely spiritual, unfading,
colored in resilient joy.

No invasive cold disdain,
oppressive heat of hatred, no
root of mortal designing can
cut off, cut short this eternal
season of Spirit – promised,
possible, fulfilled always in
thriving, unfolding good, for
all – blossoming out, now.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to Season of promise
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0424/Season-of-promise
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe