Dismiss the ‘vendor of problems’

How many phone calls, emails, or texts have you gotten from someone or some organization trying to sell you something? I’ve had similar experiences at outdoor markets. Vendors will call out to you, even put their product right in your face.

I have found the key to not buying something I don’t want is to simply not get drawn into the conversation. In “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” the guidebook that helps us dig deeper into the Bible to learn how to overcome challenges, author Mary Baker Eddy refers to Jesus: “The ‘man of sorrows’ best understood the nothingness of material life and intelligence and the mighty actuality of all-inclusive God, good. These were the two cardinal points of Mind-healing, or Christian Science, which armed him with Love” (p. 52).

Knowing how to deal with an aggressive vendor helps in dealing with the daily suggestions we get for things we don’t want to “buy” – temptations to do something we know is wrong; to accept the onslaught of an acute or chronic disease; to dwell on hurtful memories, or act on the impulse to treat others in a way we wouldn’t want someone to treat us.

In the Bible Jesus dealt with similar suggestions from the so-called carnal mind, the vendor of problems – which was a liar from the start. And he then went on to show with healing proof that all good has already been given to us, and is ready to be claimed.

First, he dealt with fear. He knew the Scriptures, and he reminded people of God’s ever-presence and direction through the ages. Next, he correctly identified the source that was claiming to be an authority – a supposed mind separate from God.

Science and Health explains how Jesus handled the vendor of problems, which he called “Satan”: “It is believed by many that a certain magistrate, who lived in the time of Jesus, left this record: ‘His rebuke is fearful.’ The strong language of our Master confirms this description.

“The only civil sentence which he had for error was, ‘Get thee behind me, Satan’” (pp. 6-7).

While Jesus dismissed the liar, he was compassionate and kind to those who came to him, even to those who treated him badly. But he turned his back on every presentation of a lie.

What was he paying attention to? He told us plainly in his precious directions called the Sermon on the Mount (see Matthew 5-7). “When thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly. But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions” (6:6, 7). Jesus didn’t discuss problems with God as if they were realities – he listened to God for the truth of our spirituality that made the liar’s claims apparent as unrealities.

We can have a moment-by-moment expectation of new revelations of God’s allness – the power and presence of Truth, Life, and Love. And we have the spiritual authority that comes with the recognition of God’s omnipresence and omnipotence. This results in healing.

I had an opportunity to put these insights into practice. I was sitting in a Christian Science church, and midway through the service I started experiencing a rapidly cascading presentation of physical problems. I felt as though I was passing on. No one sitting around me seemed to notice what was happening.

Earlier in the service a Bible phrase had been read describing the legion of angels that Jesus knew was always with him (see Matthew 26:53). With my prayer to God for help, I suddenly knew these supporting angel thoughts were with me as well. With a conviction, I heard myself decisively insisting, “If I am going to die, it certainly is not going to be in the middle of a church service!”

The humor and strength of that thought – the actuality of good so much more impressive than the claim of error – broke through the aggressive presentation of the physical picture and any engagement with the liar. I turned my whole attention to the power and presence of God, good.

Instantly the physical downward spiral stopped. And I have never experienced that issue again. When we don’t buy the suggestions, a sale cannot be made.

So at the next invitation from that vendor of problems, we can be utterly dismissive – and instead, enthusiastically welcome the daily gifts of good found in the allness of God.

Adapted from an article published in the April 2025 issue of The Christian Science Journal.