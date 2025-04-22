The truth about our situation

Sleeping soundly, I was in the midst of a delightful dream. All of a sudden, I heard a familiar “tap, tap” on the window. I groggily woke up and let my cat in from the porch. As I settled back down, a gentle thought came: “No matter what you were dreaming, your cat knew you were right there.” This thought intrigued me.

I soon realized there was an apt analogy here to our relation to God. No matter what discord we might be experiencing, our Father-Mother God knows exactly where we really are and is always able to reach us. This comforting thought assures us that God’s presence is not conditional on whether we are aware of Him or can feel His presence. Because God is infinite, He is always present. In other words, God’s presence doesn’t depend on us; it depends on Him.

What the physical senses say about our situation isn’t real; it’s a dream. What is real is the allness of God, divine Spirit. And when understood along with God’s nature as good itself, this precludes the possibility of reality in evil or discord of any sort, so the only place we can truly be is the kingdom of Spirit, where we are immersed in divine goodness, governed by God’s law of harmony.

A Bible passage from the prophet Jeremiah brings this out. He shares this promise from God describing His covenant with His children (all of us): “I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people” (Jeremiah 31:33).

Even if we ignore or misunderstand our relation to God, He is still our loving Parent, and nothing can truly change or disrupt our inheritance of oneness with Him. When we are in trouble of any kind – such as sickness, sin, lack, or danger – the solution is to understand that the material sense of things is false, an illusion. We have the authority to reject whatever is unlike God and instead affirm the spiritual truth – that good alone is real. And the result is healing.

What’s needed for healing is not a deeper familiarity with the specifics of a problem but the opposite: a deeper familiarity with the nature of God, good. God knows where we are and who we are, so we need to listen not to the senses but to His Christ, which the textbook of Christian Science explains as “the true idea voicing good, the divine message from God to men speaking to the human consciousness” (Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 332).

Just as light shining through a window does not rearrange the interior of our home but simply illuminates it, so the light of Christ does not adjust or fix a “real” problem but instead shows us the truth about our situation. Our role, then, is to let go of our belief in the reality of a problem and joyfully awaken to the harmony that is always unfolding according to divine law. We may need to be firm with ourselves at times in refusing to own discord or a sad history and embracing God’s uninterrupted love for us.

I have experienced the benefits of doing this. Once, I was struggling with a relationship problem and just could not find a way forward. Finally, I reached out to a Christian Science practitioner for help through prayer, and he told me that one of the most important things I could do was to let myself be assured of God’s love for me.

This didn’t sound like a solution to the immediate problem as I was diagnosing it. But Christian Science healing is not a psychologically diagnostic approach. I saw that Love, God, cannot lose me, since it would be impossible for me to get outside of Love’s infinitude. So there was no situation I could be in that could separate me from Love. And that truly was my need – to feel Love’s presence and tender care for me. This was not going to be accomplished or aided by insisting on the reality of the problem.

I was so grateful for this entirely God-centric approach. And it wasn’t long before the issue was completely healed.

Healing is the revealing of spiritual reality. It’s a transformation of thought through God’s love, which we have never really left. It’s an awakening to our true situation – our forever oneness with God and our permanent home in the kingdom of heaven.

Adapted from an article published on sentinel.christianscience.com, April 27, 2023.