Proving that life is immortal

Then said Jesus unto them again, Verily, verily, I say unto you, I am the door of the sheep. ... By me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture. ... I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep. ... And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd. Therefore doth my Father love me, because I lay down my life, that I might take it again.

– John 10:7, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17

If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.

– Luke 9:23

Jesus could have withdrawn himself from his enemies. He had power to lay down a human sense of life for his spiritual identity in the likeness of the divine; but he allowed men to attempt the destruction of the mortal body in order that he might furnish the proof of immortal life. Nothing could kill this Life of man. Jesus could give his temporal life into his enemies’ hands; but when his earth-mission was accomplished, his spiritual life, indestructible and eternal, was found forever the same. He knew that matter had no life and that real Life is God; therefore he could no more be separated from his spiritual Life than God could be extinguished.

His consummate example was for the salvation of us all, but only through doing the works which he did and taught others to do.

– Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 51