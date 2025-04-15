Finding strength in stillness

In the whirlwind of modern life, stillness often feels elusive. We may feel bombarded with responsibilities, distractions, and an endless stream of noise, both external and internal.

Yet Christian Science has taught me that stillness is not only possible, it is essential. It is in stillness that we truly hear God’s voice and feel His comforting presence.

This became particularly clear to me during a period of intense stress. I was juggling work, family responsibilities, and the demands of personal growth. My prayers during this time felt hurried and shallow, as though I were ticking a box rather than truly communing with God. The result was a deep sense of frustration and exhaustion.

One evening, after another particularly hectic day, I sat down to pray but found myself unable to form coherent words. My thoughts were racing, and I felt disconnected from God. Instead of forcing prayer, I decided to simply be still. I turned to a favorite Bible verse: “Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalms 46:10).

In that moment, I realized that feeling God’s presence isn’t about doing something – such as saying the right words. It’s more about pausing to listen and trust, which we’re all naturally able to do as God’s children. With that realization, I was able to let go of my mental to-do list and allow myself to rest in the assurance of God’s all-encompassing love.

As I sat in quiet contemplation, a profound peace washed over me. It wasn’t just a temporary reprieve from stress – it was a deep, spiritual stillness that calmed my thought and reminded me of God’s constant care.

This stillness brought clarity. I began to see that the stress I was experiencing was caused not so much by the demands themselves, but by my own limited view of how to meet them. I had been approaching my tasks with the belief that I was personally responsible for everything, forgetting that as God’s likeness (see Genesis 1:26, 27), we are spiritual and reflect divine intelligence, strength, and calm. God, the divine Mind, is ever present, guiding and supporting us with boundless wisdom.

From that point on, I approached my days differently. Instead of diving into tasks with an overblown sense of urgency, I began with moments of stillness, acknowledging God’s presence and trusting His direction.

This shift didn’t make my responsibilities disappear, but it transformed how I faced them. I found that by yielding to the one true Mind, I could accomplish more with less effort, and a feeling of peace stayed with me even during the busiest moments.

Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, writes in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” “When the illusion of sickness or sin tempts you, cling steadfastly to God and His idea. Allow nothing but His likeness to abide in your thought” (p. 495). For me, the temptation to feel overwhelmed was one such “illusion,” or misrepresentation of one’s true nature. It stemmed from seeing myself as a limited mortal rather than a spiritual idea of God, inseparable from His infinite strength and wisdom. The more I held to the truth that our real identity is rooted in God and reflects His boundless capabilities, the more that false sense of burden lifted.

Stillness, I’ve learned, is not passive; it is active trust in God’s omnipotence. It’s a conscious decision to let go of human will and instead let the divine Mind lead us – to affirm our oneness with God and recognize that the intelligence, poise, and strength we need are always at hand. They are inherent in our true, spiritual nature.

In this prayerful stillness, we discover that we are never alone or without guidance. God’s presence is always with us, gently reminding us of the harmony of His creation and the limitless possibilities available when we trust Him completely. This understanding brings healing and strength, allowing us to navigate challenges with grace, confidence, and an abiding sense of peace.