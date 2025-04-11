A kitchen pot and a beautiful promise

I have a battered and misshapen cooking pot on my stove top. It reminds me of an experience I had some years ago.

One morning I inadvertently caught my bathrobe sleeve on its handle and tipped the pot full of boiling water onto my legs and feet. I picked up the pot, refilled it with water, cleaned up the mess, and promptly forgot about it. As I was washing out the pan a little while later, I noticed its bent rim and remembered what had happened. There was no evidence of burn on my skin and no pain whatsoever.

I realized that I had been deep in prayer when the scalding water spilled on me. Earlier that morning while I was studying the Bible Lesson from the “Christian Science Quarterly,” something had inspired me, and I had been pondering and praying with it. My thought had been so focused on the inspiration of that prayer that nothing else had any power in my experience in that moment, not even an accident.

In the Christian Science textbook, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy instructs, “Become conscious for a single moment that Life and intelligence are purely spiritual, – neither in nor of matter, – and the body will then utter no complaints” (p. 14).

In this case, the body – my legs and feet – was taking its cues from my conscious recognition that life and intelligence are in Spirit, not matter. The body is an expression of thought, so when thought is filled with an understanding of spiritual reality – even momentarily – that takes precedence over what appear to be material laws.

This powerful realization can be cultivated through reason and revelation and inspired by prayer and study. Consistently reading the Bible in the light of Mrs. Eddy’s writings and striving to put what is learned from that study into practice develops a reliable ability to discern spiritual truth.

In the incident with the pot of water, since Life is Spirit, it would have been erroneous to expect a burn in response to boiling water. Understanding the unchanging power and presence of God’s action and care for His beloved creation is based on Truth. And this Truth is not only curative but preventive.

Science and Health addresses the question, “How can I progress most rapidly in the understanding of Christian Science?” The answer begins with the specific activity of thoroughly studying the letter of Christian Science and goes on to state that we must also “imbibe the spirit. Adhere to the divine Principle of Christian Science and follow the behests of God, abiding steadfastly in wisdom, Truth, and Love” (p. 495).

Grappling with the ideas presented in the Bible and Science and Health, investigating their meaning, following their instructions, and expecting healing as a result of this effort are natural steps in gaining a practical understanding of the teachings of Christian Science.

The records of Jesus’ ministry, especially, present the evidence of God, good, as the one true, universal saving and healing power. Jesus promised his followers, “He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father” (John 14:12).

Recognizing that those works are understandable and repeatable – based on divine law – not mysterious or miraculous is a first step in following Christ. The teachings of Christian Science show that there are discernible and consistent rules in Jesus’ ministry that are still applicable today, enabling anyone to demonstrate the divine Principle underlying them.

The healing mentioned at the beginning of this article is one of many I have experienced as a student of Christian Science. Familiarity with the letter of these teachings and expanded embrace of the spirit, as well as striving to follow and abide in the wisdom of God, always reveals a solution. It may include delving into a particular Bible story, praying with a passage from Science and Health, or considering a hymn from the “Christian Science Hymnal.” It often includes gratitude for the availability of all these resources.

The psalmist says that one who meditates constantly on God’s law “shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper” (Psalms 1:3).

What a beautiful promise of the reliable outcome of devotion to the study and practice of the spirit and the letter of Christian Science.

Adapted from an article published in the Aug. 7, 2023, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.