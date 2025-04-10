Skip to footer

Our spiritual home

Having a clear sense of our God-established spiritual home brings inspiration and confidence to the building process.

  • By Alice Shaw

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

I will build my home
With God as my architect,
Inspiring and directing every decision,
And divine Love as the foundation.
The design is one of everlasting beauty,
With the joy of Spirit
        and the strength of Truth.
Principle guides the construction
And Mind makes every move perfect.
With Soul supplying gratitude,
I deny tribulation
    and move into my Life of joy,
Our spiritual home, where we always dwell.

In this poem, the author includes seven synonymous terms for God as taught in Christian Science: Spirit, Soul, Life, Truth, Love, Mind, and Principle.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to Our spiritual home
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0410/Our-spiritual-home
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe