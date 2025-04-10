Our spiritual home
Having a clear sense of our God-established spiritual home brings inspiration and confidence to the building process.
I will build my home
With God as my architect,
Inspiring and directing every decision,
And divine Love as the foundation.
The design is one of everlasting beauty,
With the joy of Spirit
and the strength of Truth.
Principle guides the construction
And Mind makes every move perfect.
With Soul supplying gratitude,
I deny tribulation
and move into my Life of joy,
Our spiritual home, where we always dwell.
In this poem, the author includes seven synonymous terms for God as taught in Christian Science: Spirit, Soul, Life, Truth, Love, Mind, and Principle.