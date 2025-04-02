Skip to footer

Enough for us

In God we are safe, whole, thriving – we find all we need in His arms.

  • By Elizabeth Mata

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

As I held him – so present, so
still in that moment – this just-
days-old tiny babe caught that
all there was to do was to be
– quiet in my havening arms.

Undefined by smart words beyond
his years, by human effort that
marks a kind of triumph or falls
short and loses it – this tiny one
seemed to know that where he
was, in that moment, in my arms,
was enough.

As I embraced him, the true
nature of us all brightened in my
thought – God’s, Soul’s, perfectly
depicted spiritual artistry; the
divine portrait of innocence,
purity, thriving harmony – each
of us Her child, the reflection of
God’s complete goodness – where
no mortal sketch of mediocrity,
quirk, genius can take us from
God’s arms, the sheltering arms
of divine Love itself.

Spiritually reborn afresh, moment
by moment, we can trust the safe
harbor of our heavenly being to be
enough; then watch as pure peace,
grace, healing flow into every corner
of our lives.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to Enough for us
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0402/Enough-for-us
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe