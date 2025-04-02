Enough for us
In God we are safe, whole, thriving – we find all we need in His arms.
As I held him – so present, so
still in that moment – this just-
days-old tiny babe caught that
all there was to do was to be
– quiet in my havening arms.
Undefined by smart words beyond
his years, by human effort that
marks a kind of triumph or falls
short and loses it – this tiny one
seemed to know that where he
was, in that moment, in my arms,
was enough.
As I embraced him, the true
nature of us all brightened in my
thought – God’s, Soul’s, perfectly
depicted spiritual artistry; the
divine portrait of innocence,
purity, thriving harmony – each
of us Her child, the reflection of
God’s complete goodness – where
no mortal sketch of mediocrity,
quirk, genius can take us from
God’s arms, the sheltering arms
of divine Love itself.
Spiritually reborn afresh, moment
by moment, we can trust the safe
harbor of our heavenly being to be
enough; then watch as pure peace,
grace, healing flow into every corner
of our lives.