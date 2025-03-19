Antagonism of the right sort

For years, a friend of mine was plagued with nightmares. He began to dread going to sleep. Finally, he committed himself wholeheartedly to Christian Science to face the condition head on.

As he did so, he understood more deeply that there is truly only one Mind, one intelligence – God – and that this God, who is also Love, could not produce such dreams. Instead, they were the suggestions of “mortal mind,” the belief that there is a mind separate from God. Because they did not come from the divine Mind, they could not control his life in any way. Within a few months he was completely free, and he continues to be.

The thing I admired about my friend’s approach was his willingness to confront this challenge with the expectation of healing, even though it had been an issue for many years. He employed the spiritual weapons available to him through Christian Science.

The textbook of Christian Science, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy, instructs us to actively resist any thought, ailment, symptom, or action that is taking away our peace. Mrs. Eddy writes, “The only course is to take antagonistic grounds against all that is opposed to the health, holiness, and harmony of man, God’s image” (p. 392). She also advises, “Speak the truth to every form of error” (p. 418) – “error” being whatever is opposite to the true nature of God and His creation as wholly good.

The word “antagonistic” is defined as showing or feeling active opposition toward someone or something. While being contentious or antagonistic toward people doesn’t make for good relationships or teamwork, being antagonistic toward error or mortal mind is exactly what is needed.

Although he was noted for being supremely humble, our Way-shower, Christ Jesus, took strong antagonistic grounds against harsh pharisaical doctrine. And in his healing works, he was mentally hostile to any conditions, or beliefs, causing suffering, to the point of their destruction.

But how do we “take antagonistic grounds”? We can start, as my friend did, by educating ourselves about the nature of God. As we research the spiritual facts of God by studying the Bible and Science and Health, we learn all sorts of magnificent, expansive things about the nature, infinitude, and totality of God, divine Spirit.

We see more clearly that God is All – all action, force, consciousness, being, substance, and so on – and is all good. And we learn to recognize ourselves and others not as mortals with problems but as peaceful, healthy, perfect immortals, each uniquely expressing God’s goodness. We are divine Love’s spiritual ideas.

This knowing and praying can be characterized not only by quiet listening but by mental energy that enables us to take antagonistic grounds against erroneous beliefs that may seem to have dug in.

It’s important to understand the difference between this insistence on spiritual Truth and the use of mere human will in trying to eradicate a problem. The humility that recognizes the authority of the divine will is what has the power to destroy all discord. We can give up all sense of material process and all desire to be in control when we recognize and yield to divine Love’s good will for us. This enables us to faithfully insist that only good – only what Love mandates – is real.

A young woman did just that when her husband said he was experiencing symptoms of a stroke and requested that she call an ambulance. As she did so, she was calm and 100% certain that her husband was entirely spiritual – a child of infinite, omnipotent Life, God. Her daughter ran to get Science and Health and began reading it out loud.

Both mother and daughter vehemently refuted what the physical senses were reporting and held to the spiritual facts. By the time the ambulance arrived, all the symptoms had disappeared. All the tests the ambulance staff were required to administer indicated “normal,” and the man has remained perfectly well since.

The activity of Christ, the truth of our union with divine Love, enables us to confidently refute even commonly accepted beliefs of discords. When spiritually antagonistic grounds are taken – and sometimes great persistence is needed – thought ultimately yields to Truth’s supremacy, and healing occurs.

Each of us has the God-given authority to do this holy work and be liberated from ungodlike influences. We are not evil’s doormat. We are created as divine Love’s sons and daughters to reflect His dominion, royalty, and abundant well-being.

Adapted from an article published in the Oct. 30, 2023, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.