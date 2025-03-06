Skip to footer

We are equal and empowered

As International Women’s Day is commemorated, we can celebrate God’s view of every individual as Her spiritual offspring, equally valuable and capable – and we can look for progress that evidences this higher understanding of what we all are. 

|
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.
Genesis 1:27, 28

Man and woman as coexistent and eternal with God forever reflect, in glorified quality, the infinite Father-Mother God. ...
... The ideal man corresponds to creation, to intelligence, and to Truth. The ideal woman corresponds to Life and to Love. ...
... The only proper symbol of God as person is Mind’s infinite ideal. What is this ideal? Who shall behold it? This ideal is God’s own image, spiritual and infinite.
Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” pp. 516, 517

