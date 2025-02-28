In stillness, we hear God’s voice

In a world that often equates busyness with productivity and purpose, quiet moments can seem insignificant, even uncomfortable. Yet these pauses – moments of stillness – are profound opportunities to connect with God, grow spiritually, and progress.

I learned this lesson while tending to my small vegetable garden. Gardening requires patience, attentiveness, and a willingness to embrace stillness. One day, as I knelt by the soil, pulling out weeds and inspecting the growing plants, I noticed how quiet everything felt. The wind rustled gently through the leaves, and the only other sound was the soft buzz of bees moving from flower to flower.

At first, I felt restless. Shouldn’t I be doing something more productive? But as I allowed myself to settle into the moment, I began to feel a deep sense of peace and gratitude. It was as though the stillness within mirrored the stillness around me, creating space for me to listen more clearly to God.

In “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” the discoverer of Christian Science, Mary Baker Eddy, writes, “Beholding the infinite tasks of truth, we pause, – wait on God. Then we push onward, until boundless thought walks enraptured, and conception unconfined is winged to reach the divine glory” (p. 323).

This idea resonates deeply with me, as it speaks to the importance of pausing – not as a retreat from life’s demands, but as a means of gaining clarity, inspiration, and strength to move forward.

This stillness is about recognizing what’s spiritually real. Christian Science teaches that life is not defined by material conditions but by our unity with God, who is infinite Spirit. Christ Jesus demonstrated this understanding of reality through his teachings and healing works, showing that as God’s creation we are wholly spiritual, governed by divine Truth and Love.

Jesus often used nature as a metaphor to illustrate spiritual truths, and as I spent time in my garden, I found myself reflecting on the spiritual lessons in front of me. The weeds reminded me of the mental clutter – fear, doubt, impatience – that needed to be uprooted to allow me to recognize God’s presence. The steady progress of the plants, reaching toward the sun, expressed the quiet but powerful unfoldment of divine Love’s reflection in our lives.

In that moment, I felt a deeper understanding of Jesus’ message: God’s kingdom is always here, and we recognize it as we turn to God in thought. This practice of embracing stillness has since become an essential part of my day.

Whether we’re walking, praying, or simply pausing between tasks, we can find quiet moments, opportunities to realign our thought with God, good. Jesus himself often withdrew from others to pray. He showed that listening to God is not a passive act, but a vital, active one. In these moments, we gain clarity, peace, and the assurance that divine Love is always guiding us.

One day, feeling overwhelmed by a long list of responsibilities, I chose to stop and pray. Instead of asking for solutions, I affirmed God’s ever-present guidance and care. In that moment of quiet, I felt the Christ – God’s divine message – bringing clarity to my thought. A sense of order and calm replaced the feeling of pressure, and I was able to approach my tasks with peace and joy.

Embracing quiet moments is not about neglecting our responsibilities, but about deepening our awareness of life’s source and substance, divine Life. In stillness, we find the strength to move forward, the clarity to recognize and obey God’s direction, and the assurance that we are always cared for.

Jesus assured us, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me” (John 10:27). God’s voice is never absent; it is always speaking to us in the language of Love. The question is, are we making room to listen?

In the rhythm of our days, may we all find time to pause, reflect, and listen. These quiet moments are not empty; they are filled with God’s presence, offering us peace, inspiration, and the courage to live with purpose.