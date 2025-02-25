Witnessing the activity of Soul
When Earth feels cold and uninviting, we’re impelled to reach toward a higher, healing perspective, for us and all, as this poem shares.
A snowflake falls
silently
on a late rose petal
finding there a new abode.
Winter already?
Why grieve summer scents and birds’ songs
if the tempests of mortal life
awaken us to
our reason for being,
and we discover
a new fragrance of Soul, our true, spiritual Life,
making us desire
a faith-lighted sense of home
for those who are displaced
those without anywhere left to go,
while we know that divine Love is expecting their call,
while we know that there is no waiting at the door
of omnipresent Soul who governs
His universe.
This desire for spiritual good for all
is the impetus of the true life.
It forwards our earnest aspirations
to see distresses on Earth
erased by the rays of Soul.