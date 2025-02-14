Skip to footer

Gratitude that transforms us

As we sing praises for God’s constant supply of spiritual good, healing happens. 

  • By Menganyi Moroga

Gratitude is often thought of as a response to good things – a way of giving thanks for blessings received. But I’ve come to see that true gratitude isn’t bound by conditions or a reaction to life’s circumstances; it’s a proactive choice. And when it’s a spiritual practice, it can transform our view of the world and align us with God’s infinite goodness.

This realization came to me in an unexpected way during a walk through my neighborhood. I had stepped out for some fresh air, feeling a bit restless and uninspired. As I walked, I noticed a bird perched on a power line, singing exuberantly into the quiet morning. Its song was so pure and joyful that it stopped me in my tracks.

At first, I wondered, What is this bird singing about? There were no obvious reasons for its joy – no abundance of food, no shelter protecting it from the elements. And yet, it sang as though the simple act of being alive was reason enough for gratitude.

This moment stirred something deep within me. How often had I postponed my own gratitude while waiting for life to offer up something worthy of thanks? How often had I overlooked the quiet, constant presence of good, another name for God, already surrounding me?

I realized that gratitude can go higher than tallying up material good, to the recognition of divine Spirit’s ever-present goodness. Mary Baker Eddy, the Discoverer and Founder of Christian Science, writes, “Are we really grateful for the good already received? Then we shall avail ourselves of the blessings we have, and thus be fitted to receive more” (“Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 3). Inspired by this insight, I began to consciously practice gratitude – not as a list-making exercise, but as a spiritual way of seeing.

This can start small, giving thanks for the beauty of a sunrise, the laughter of a child, the order of the seasons. This gratitude, when it’s more than just acknowledging things, is a glimpse into the spiritual qualities of joy, beauty, and harmony that God expresses in His spiritual creation.

I experienced a shift in thought that had a profound effect. One day, while dealing with a particularly challenging relationship dynamic, I found myself tempted to focus on the problem. Instead, I paused and asked myself, “What can I be grateful for in this situation?” It wasn’t an easy question to answer at first, but as I prayed, I began to see the qualities in the other person that represented who they truly were as the spiritual expression of God. I saw kindness, patience, and resilience that I’d often not noticed, evidencing their spiritual identity as God’s loved offspring.

This gratitude for what is spiritually real opened my heart to see beyond the surface of the challenge. It didn’t just change my perspective; it changed the dynamic itself. Tensions eased, and a greater sense of mutual understanding and respect emerged. This healing occurred a few years ago.

Gratitude can be a form of spiritual seeing, revealing the truth of God’s creation – complete, harmonious, and good. It lifts us above the limitations of a material view of circumstances and allows us to glimpse the infinite blessings always present in our lives.

Like that bird on the power line, we don’t need to point to something specific to express gratitude. The very fact of God’s unchanging love is reason enough. And as we practice gratitude, we find that it not only transforms our thought and experience but also blesses those around us.

Gratitude is more than a feeling; it’s a way of living, a way of being. It attunes us to the reality of God’s goodness and makes us more receptive to His abundant spiritual blessings. As we cultivate this practice, we find that gratitude truly does transform our lives.

