Skip to footer

Take a stand for health

We’re able to rise above suffering and claim the health we innately have as children of God. 

  • By Evan Mehlenbacher

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

It’s encouraging to learn in Christian Science that when symptoms of illness appear in the body, we can, with God’s help, reverse them and see them disappear. Just as a conscientious attorney disputes false claims against his or her client in court, we can dispute claims of the physical senses that argue for the reality of suffering.

With Christ, our divine advocate (see I John 2:1), at our side, we can stand up for our God-given right to health and be well.

Last winter, when some of the people I was spending time with were suffering from colds, I awoke one morning with similar symptoms. In situations like this, it may be tempting to think, “It’s my turn to suffer now.” But I didn’t want to suffer. So, rather than consent to what felt like an unstoppable illness, I took prayerful action against the symptoms, confident that I could reverse them with an understanding of my God-given right to unstoppable health.

My study and practice of Christian Science have shown me that my health as a child of God, Spirit, is never threatened. Common belief argues that germs cause disease, but metaphysics tells a different story. As Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, explains, “Disease is an image of thought externalized” (“Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 411).

In metaphysics, disease is understood to be fears and false beliefs objectified physically. The sensations of illness felt real to my physical sense, but illness is actually a temporal belief of a supposed mentality opposed to God. So these sensations can be faced fearlessly and neutralized with spiritual truth.

Christ Jesus promised his followers, “I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you” (Luke 10:19).

Bacteria or a virus is not a threat. It’s the fears and beliefs associated with these terms that produce any effects. As those fears and beliefs are dissolved, any effects from them disappear, too.

In looking for divine direction in my prayers, I realized I was suffering from a latent fear related to the widely held belief that colds are contagious.

To reverse this belief and render it harmless, I found guidance in this instruction from Science and Health: “When the first symptoms of disease appear, dispute the testimony of the material senses with divine Science” (p. 390).

Divine Science is the knowledge of spiritual truth. It includes the understanding that God’s creation is spiritual – that each of us, as a child of God, Spirit, has health that is never affected by any belief about contagion or disease. This health is not variable. It is the permanent nature of our being.

To eliminate the cold symptoms I was feeling, I needed to accept Jesus’ promise “I give unto you power ... over all the power of the enemy.” And I needed to put Mrs. Eddy’s admonition to “dispute the testimony of the material senses with divine Science” into practice.

So when I heard the mental suggestion “Harmful germs are taking over your body,” I countered with the divine message that God is mightier than a germ. I knew that I had Christ, Truth, working on my behalf to neutralize any ill effects.

When the suggestion came that “it’s too late; the illness has already taken hold,” I responded with, “It’s never too late to be healthy.”

When I heard, “It’s too hard to pray and expect this cold to disappear,” I retorted, “It’s much easier to put in some extra effort now to stay spiritually minded and enjoy the peace it brings than to go along with false beliefs about disease and suffer their effects for any period of time.”

As I disputed every argument for suffering that came to my attention and silenced each with spiritual truth, I found heavenly calm. A couple of hours later, all symptoms were gone. I was fine – and grateful.

A few months later, I awoke one morning with the same symptoms. I put the same rules into practice that I had relied on before. The symptoms vanished quickly, and I was well.

If faced with symptoms of any disease, we can deal with them fearlessly and undo any hold they seem to have on our thought. We can silence discordant symptoms with truth, find our health safe and secure with God, and be well.

Adapted from an article published in the Feb. 10, 2025, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Take a stand for health
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0210/Take-a-stand-for-health
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe