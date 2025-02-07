Skip to footer

Abandoning pressure-cooker thinking

Expressing God’s grace opens us to the harmony that characterizes God and His creation. 

  • By Karen Neff

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

I woke in the night with an acute sense of irritation because of a home bathroom project that was stalled. And what was even more discouraging, I now had a cold.

Feeling no better by the next morning, I turned to God in prayer for inspiration to calm the irritation. I knew that would be key to solving the stalemate. I have learned this approach to problem-solving through the practice of Christian Science, and it’s available to each of us.

Christian Science teaches that God is Love, and Love is ever present – absolutely everywhere to help in whatever way is needed, whether there’s a physical ailment, emotional upset, or any other issue. Divine Love has created each of us capable of listening for and hearing God’s direction and finding healing, under every circumstance. So I got very quiet and listened. What gently came was this:

Lord, my times are in Thy hand:
All my sanguine hopes have planned,
To Thy wisdom I resign,
And would mold my will to Thine.
(Josiah Conder, alt., “Christian Science Hymnal,” No. 46)

I knew “sanguine” meant optimistic, and I asked myself whether I really wanted to just hand my long-cherished plans over to God. I saw I was slipping into pressure cooker thinking – I was concerned about “my time,” while not taking into account the needs of the contractors.

I prayerfully saw that there was an alternative to putting others under pressure to perform, which was sharing the joy and love I reflect from God. This, I realized, is the real reason I, and all God’s children, exist. As children of God, we are each actually the complete, spiritual expressions of God, good. Because we reflect divine Love, we could never abandon our own Christliness – our emulation of Jesus’ nature – for the sake of mere expedience. Instead, we have the innate ability to yield to God and honor God by reflecting His compassion, patience, and tenderness in our daily life.

This never involves sacrificing anything we truly need, but rather blesses us with solid answers as we need them, as well as the sense of fulfillment and accomplishment found in spiritual living. An attitude of demanding that others do our bidding is not the Godlike way of living that Christ Jesus taught and demonstrated. His was a life of loving service to God and his fellow man, and bringing abundant good to light in the lives of others.

When we recognize God’s effortless, all-pervading harmony and aim to serve Him, we find a perfectly coordinated sense of timing. As we turn to God, Love, to endow us with the grace needed to yield to His plan, we find we are supplied and blessed with the courage and humility to relinquish control of our life to God’s perfect care.

This counsel of St. Paul is an antidote to the egotism underlying willfully rushing and pushing: “In lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others” (Philippians 2:3, 4). Obeying this counsel, I made my decision not to push for my will to be done, but to wait patiently on God’s direction of how and when the work would be accomplished.

Instantly I felt the mental release that comes when human will is thwarted, along with freedom from the disappointment and discouragement such willfulness had occasioned. Even as this took place, the workmen, who before were busy on other projects, began arriving, and the work went forward. I had chosen the higher path and my peace was restored, along with my health, as the cold vanished as well.

When we consider our personal and career goals and endeavors, it’s helpful to resist the temptation to outline time frames. A personal sense of timing can stand in the way of progress, and when our demands are not met we’re susceptible to frustration.

What we think is the best way to move forward may not be right, so we can learn to trust all to God’s loving care. The discoverer of Christian Science wrote, “The ‘divine ear’ is not an auditory nerve. It is the all-hearing and all-knowing Mind, to whom each need of man is always known and by whom it will be supplied” (Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 7).

This is very comforting, as we recognize that all that pertains to our real welfare and progress is in the Father’s care, for all are in reality His beloved children.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Abandoning pressure-cooker thinking
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0207/Abandoning-pressure-cooker-thinking
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe