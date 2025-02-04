Skip to footer

Pure desires are within reach

Every good motive is “Spirit-impelled, God-given to us,” and therefore right here for us to put in action, as this poem expresses.

  • By Elizabeth Mata

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Maybe you’ve been in one,
a small town hardware store;
to me, a sort of disorderly
order; to some, an utter
treasure trove to plumb.

Once in one, I stood nestled
in shovels and screws, oblivious
of the sacred moment waiting in
the midst of the unremarkable; a
lone watering can, top-shelved
and out of service for who knows
how long – maybe forgotten in
plain sight – caught my eye.

Then – no warning given – it
was as though pure desires to
serve God more, to love more,
came up for breath, for freer
expression, urging honest
questions: were they boxed up
in mortal limits, out of use in
cluttered thought; shelved on
reluctance, fear, apathy – just
too hard to reach?

There is no place to stash divine
yearnings, unable to resist springing
open sweetly from somewhere
deep inside us; to serve and love
are Spirit-impelled, God-given to
us – His amply blessed children,
wholly spiritual – for glorifying
God, divine Love itself.

Such stirred desires can leap into
life in the most ordinary everyday,
wherever God places us, moves
us; there He cares infinitely to
put them to perfect use, erasing
hurt with grace, paving a way
to forgive, furnishing good for
the hopeless moment.

Right where we are, wherever we
are, pure desires are reachable,
provable, opening out in sheer
purpose to bless.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Pure desires are within reach
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2025/0204/Pure-desires-are-within-reach
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe