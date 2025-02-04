Pure desires are within reach

Maybe you’ve been in one,

a small town hardware store;

to me, a sort of disorderly

order; to some, an utter

treasure trove to plumb.

Once in one, I stood nestled

in shovels and screws, oblivious

of the sacred moment waiting in

the midst of the unremarkable; a

lone watering can, top-shelved

and out of service for who knows

how long – maybe forgotten in

plain sight – caught my eye.

Then – no warning given – it

was as though pure desires to

serve God more, to love more,

came up for breath, for freer

expression, urging honest

questions: were they boxed up

in mortal limits, out of use in

cluttered thought; shelved on

reluctance, fear, apathy – just

too hard to reach?

There is no place to stash divine

yearnings, unable to resist springing

open sweetly from somewhere

deep inside us; to serve and love

are Spirit-impelled, God-given to

us – His amply blessed children,

wholly spiritual – for glorifying

God, divine Love itself.

Such stirred desires can leap into

life in the most ordinary everyday,

wherever God places us, moves

us; there He cares infinitely to

put them to perfect use, erasing

hurt with grace, paving a way

to forgive, furnishing good for

the hopeless moment.

Right where we are, wherever we

are, pure desires are reachable,

provable, opening out in sheer

purpose to bless.