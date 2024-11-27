Skip to footer

Giving thanks for God’s all-power

We can’t help but sing God’s praises, as we recognize and experience the goodness and harmony produced and maintained by his omnipotence. 

We give thee thanks, O Lord God Almighty, which art, and wast, and art to come; because thou hast taken to thee thy great power, and hast reigned.
Revelation 11:17

Let us rejoice that we are subject to the divine “powers that be.” Such is the true Science of being.
Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 249

Mark the wonders of His hand:
Power no empire can withstand;
Wisdom, angels’ glorious theme;
Goodness one eternal stream.
All ye people, raise the song,
Endless thanks to God belong;
Hearts o’erflowing with His praise,
Join the hymns your voices raise.
– Charles Wesley and John Taylor, “Christian Science Hymnal,” No. 72, adapt. © CSBD

Explore the power of gratitude with the Thanksgiving Bible Lesson – free online through December 31, 2024. Available in English, French, German, Spanish, and (new this year) Portuguese.
