Giving thanks for God’s all-power
We can’t help but sing God’s praises, as we recognize and experience the goodness and harmony produced and maintained by his omnipotence.
We give thee thanks, O Lord God Almighty, which art, and wast, and art to come; because thou hast taken to thee thy great power, and hast reigned.
– Revelation 11:17
Let us rejoice that we are subject to the divine “powers that be.” Such is the true Science of being.
– Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 249
Mark the wonders of His hand:
Power no empire can withstand;
Wisdom, angels’ glorious theme;
Goodness one eternal stream.
All ye people, raise the song,
Endless thanks to God belong;
Hearts o’erflowing with His praise,
Join the hymns your voices raise.
– Charles Wesley and John Taylor, “Christian Science Hymnal,” No. 72, adapt. © CSBD