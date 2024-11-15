The elements of a truly fulfilling life

In our fast-paced world, ambition often drives our actions. Many believe that relentless striving for success is the hallmark of a fulfilling life. The Bible’s book of Proverbs certainly reinforces the value of diligent effort: “In all labour there is profit” (14:23). But are we laboring only out of a sense of obligation, or with higher motives? For instance, are we embracing our tasks as opportunities to express godly qualities?

Through my study of Christian Science, I’ve come to learn that work is about much more than just the physical and intellectual toil in our labors. It is about reflecting divine qualities such as creativity, integrity, and love. We more visibly express God’s unchanging goodness when our approach aligns with a spiritual understanding of life.

Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science, states, “Soul, or Spirit, is God, unchangeable and eternal; and man coexists with and reflects Soul, God, for man is God’s image” (“Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 120). With this perspective, we’re more able to engage in our work and face challenges with grace rather than self-centeredness or fear.

Selfishness can distort our view of work, as well as our interactions with coworkers and clients. When we prioritize our desires above the needs of those around us, we risk fostering competition rather than collaboration. The teachings of Christian Science remind us that we are not separate entities struggling for individual gain, but rather spiritual beings unified in divine Love, which we each individually express.

As Love’s expression, our purpose transcends personal ambition. We are made to reflect God’s love, and we naturally do so in qualities such as compassion, kindness, and patience. The understanding that we are entirely spiritual removes the sense of being separate from and in competition with one another, allowing us to work in harmony with others.

In this light, selflessness is not about self-neglect but about recognizing and embracing everyone’s inherent value. By viewing ourselves and others through the lens of spiritual love and acting from that basis, we cultivate an atmosphere where everyone can thrive. This selflessness opens us to witnessing more of how everyone is expressing God. It can have a profound impact on our work environment, promoting teamwork and mutual respect and healing discordant relationships, when needed.

The teachings and example of Christ Jesus remind us that every situation can be viewed through the lens of divine Love. Christ, the divine idea of Love expressed through Jesus, shows us how to look beyond material circumstance and understand spiritual reality, where fear and limitation have no place. Jesus’ teachings give us comfort and reassurance in the knowledge that we are never separate from God’s love and guidance.

When challenges arise, we can pray and study the Bible and the writings of Mary Baker Eddy – which illumine the Bible – to gain clarity and strength. By focusing on the spiritual truths that underlie our existence, we can shift our perception from fear to faith, from resistance to acceptance of God’s behests. This shift enables us to work with confidence, knowing that God’s goodness is ever present and that we are supported in every step we take.

I experienced this firsthand working as a cybercafe attendant. My responsibilities included handling tax returns, graphic design, and data entry, and at times the sheer volume of tasks became overwhelming. I worked long hours and began to feel disconnected from any sense of purpose. It seemed as though I was simply going through the motions in order to earn a living.

Turning to prayer, I remembered that work is not just about accomplishing tasks but also about expressing God’s qualities. This shifted my perspective. I began to approach each task with a sense of gratitude, knowing that by expressing qualities such as patience and diligence in my work, I was reflecting divine Love.

As I did so, the burden lifted, and I found a renewed sense of joy and fulfillment in my daily responsibilities. What had felt like toil transformed into a labor of love, allowing me to see my work as a spiritual opportunity rather than mere obligation.

Hard work, selflessness, and love are not opposing forces but interconnected elements of a fulfilling life. By aligning our motives with the spiritual truth of our existence, we can elevate our work into a means of service that glorifies God. In doing so, we not only uplift ourselves but also contribute to the healing and betterment of our communities.

Let us work hard, not just for our own success, but to express the Love that blesses all.